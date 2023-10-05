News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders

Blast from the Past: ​The old aerial photo of our property was a cherished 'artwork'

Chances are you have seen, or indeed have, a photo like this one – an aerial shot of a property and its environs.
By Helen McGurk
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
This aerial photograph was taken in the 1960sThis aerial photograph was taken in the 1960s
This aerial photograph was taken in the 1960s

These were a common sight in rural communities, a picture of your house, hung up on a wall (usually the hall), so that those coming into your home could survey your estate with a bird’s eye view (and, with any luck, turn green with envy!)

These photos were a way of saying (without actually saying) to visitors, ‘this is my home and my castle….and I am the proud owner of all these out houses and fields and hedges and livestock that look like dots in my sprawling acreage….haven’t I done well for myself!’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Basically someone went up in a helicopter or light aircraft and took photos of properties in the area – like this one, taken in the 1960s. They then went door-to-door selling prints, which were framed and hung as proudly as a great Renaissance master.

The only issue was that you never knew when the photographer was going to take to the skies, so the garden could have been a mess, the hedges could have done with a trim and perhaps there were a couple of broken down Ladas behind the turf shed and a heap of rusting farm machinery near the byre. Nevertheless, these photos were a way of immortalising the places we lived and loved.