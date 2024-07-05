So many delicious chocolate bars have been discontinued

This day is a global celebration of chocolate in all its forms, from dark to milk, bars to truffles, and everything in between.

Nothing conjures up the bittersweet memories of childhood more keenly than the vanished confectionery of yesteryear.

Many chocolate bars have shuffled off their mortal wrappers for that great corner shop in the sky. Bars like, Spira, a spiral-shaped chocolate bar by Cadbury, which was popular in the 1980s and 1990s but discontinued in the early 2000s. The Texan Bar, a chewy nougat and toffee bar covered in chocolate, which was originally discontinued in the 1980s but made a brief return in the 2000s before being discontinued again.