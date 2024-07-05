Blast from the Past: The sweet sorrow of chocolate bars long gone
This day is a global celebration of chocolate in all its forms, from dark to milk, bars to truffles, and everything in between.
Nothing conjures up the bittersweet memories of childhood more keenly than the vanished confectionery of yesteryear.
Many chocolate bars have shuffled off their mortal wrappers for that great corner shop in the sky. Bars like, Spira, a spiral-shaped chocolate bar by Cadbury, which was popular in the 1980s and 1990s but discontinued in the early 2000s. The Texan Bar, a chewy nougat and toffee bar covered in chocolate, which was originally discontinued in the 1980s but made a brief return in the 2000s before being discontinued again.
Fry's Five Centre – this bar featured five different flavoured fondant centres covered in chocolate. It was discontinued in the 1990s. Cadbury's Aztec: Similar to a Mars bar, the Aztec bar was introduced in the 1960s but discontinued in the late 1970s. Toffo: While not strictly a chocolate bar, these toffees with a chocolate variant were a childhood favourite but were discontinued in the early 2000s. Treets – the chocolate covered peanuts and delicious knobbly Nutty bars. Is it any wonder we’re are all sweet on chocolate!
