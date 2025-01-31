Gordon Gekko epitomised the yuppie mantra of ‘greed is good’ in the movie Wall Street

The quintessential figure of the decade was the yuppie (young upwardly-mobile professional), the high-earning 20-30-year-old business executive, lawyer, stockbroker, with the smart car and the brick-sized mobile phone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​If you had it, you flaunted it; it was the era of conspicuous consumption – so brilliantly satirised by Harry Enfield’s odious character, Loadsa Money.

Actor Michael Douglas epitomised the yuppie as Gordon Gekko in the hit movie, Wall Street, a serpentine anti-hero in braces and slicked-back hair, who infamously proclaimed: “money never sleeps.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although more of a familiar sight swigging champagne in swanky London wine bars and high-end New York sushi bars, Northern Ireland had its own braying urban tribe of yuppies, who’d push past you in a Paul Smith suit while heading to their ridiculously well-paid job.

Yuppie women wore any kind of tight-fitting ‘power” suit – as long as it had big shoulder pads, and an even bigger price tag.