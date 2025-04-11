The late Bob Ross, whose TV show, The Joy of Painting, has found a new generation of viewers

When NI artist Gareth Reid, featured in today’s Big Interview, was a youngster honing his craft, a softly spoken American man with big hair, was showing TV viewers how to paint landscapes.

Bob Ross, a loveable hippie-type, with a fuzzy perm and denim shirts and jeans, painted imagined rural landscapes in his 1980s TV series, The Joy of Painting.

In a soft, intimate voice that made the viewer feel as it were a personal one-to-one painting lesson, Ross would talk through his artistic techniques.

In fact, the show is finding a fresh audience today through online streaming, providing balm to the souls of a new generation of anxious viewers.

Watching Bob Ross paint a fir tree or a snow-capped mountain is mesmeric. There are no alarms and no surprises – in fact, the closest thing to tension is when you think he’s finished a painting, but then decides to add a bird, or a bit more green to an already perfect-looking tree.

You forget your worries as his gentle, whispery voice takes you to a serene place, a place where “there are no mistakes, only happy accidents”.