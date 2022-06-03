The twin tub washing machine was the height of sophistication

Like many children of the 1970s, the twin tub washing machine was one of the few household gadgets we owned - OK, we had a carpet sweeper, but that hardly counts as it was about effective as a glass hammer.

Prior to the twin tub’s arrival I remember my mother boiling clothes in a big pot on the cooker, then scrubbing them on a washboard before finally feeding them through the mangle.

When the Servis twin tub arrived it was like we’d simultaneously won the pools and been given 100 free Green Shield stamps. By today’s standards, it was an unlovely, big hulk of a thing which had to be moved into the middle of the kitchen so it was closer to the sink and could be hooked up precariously to the taps, but to us it was the height of sophistication.

Wash day, usually a Saturday, was an all-day, labour-intensive performance, which required all hands on deck.