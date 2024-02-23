Blast from the Past: Unlike The Pleasure Boys, The Chippendales didn't do the full monty
Established in 1979, The Chippendales were the first all-male stripping troupe to make a business performing for mostly female audiences.
Cavorting around a stage in posing pouches, buffed and sheened to a high polish, biceps as big as basketballs, The Chippendales were the hottest ticket in town.
Some saw the act as a triumph for feminism, proving that men too could be ogled and objectified, others were outraged, claiming it was nothing more than smutty, soft porn. Nonetheless, the group was a huge draw for hen parties and the like, creating an atmosphere thick with oestrogen and bawdy hysteria. The outfits were camp and cliched– bare-chested cowboys, firemen, naval officers and topless waiters.
Although interest in the group has waned, it was thrust back into the spotlight recently with a TV mini-series based on it’s founder. And the website for The Chippendales remaining Las Vegas act promises a ‘show that will leave you breathless’. But unlike The Pleasure Boys don’t expect the full monty!
