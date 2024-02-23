All Sections
Blast from the Past: Unlike The Pleasure Boys, The Chippendales didn't do the full monty

Long before The Pleasure Boys and their recent antics at The Devenish in Belfast, which had everyone reaching for the smelling salts, another group of honed hunks were driving women wild with their muscles and mullets – The Chippendales.
Before The Pleasure Boys, there was The Chippendales
By Helen McGurk
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 16:34 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 16:38 GMT

Established in 1979, The Chippendales were the first all-male stripping troupe to make a business performing for mostly female audiences.

Cavorting around a stage in posing pouches, buffed and sheened to a high polish, biceps as big as basketballs, The Chippendales were the hottest ticket in town.

Some saw the act as a triumph for feminism, proving that men too could be ogled and objectified, others were outraged, claiming it was nothing more than smutty, soft porn. Nonetheless, the group was a huge draw for hen parties and the like, creating an atmosphere thick with oestrogen and bawdy hysteria. The outfits were camp and cliched– bare-chested cowboys, firemen, naval officers and topless waiters.

Although interest in the group has waned, it was thrust back into the spotlight recently with a TV mini-series based on it’s founder. And the website for The Chippendales remaining Las Vegas act promises a ‘show that will leave you breathless’. But unlike The Pleasure Boys don’t expect the full monty!

