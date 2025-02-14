Young star-crossed lovers would inscribe their initials into a tree

Did your beloved shower you with gifts this Valentine’s Day? A gigantic card with gooey messages, 12 red roses, champagne and an overpriced dinner in a swanky restaurant? ​

​No? Me neither! In fact, when people have to go to so much effort it seems more like a ‘labour’ of love than the real deal. Nauseating displays of affection don’t cut it with this hardened cynic!

When I was a teenager Valentine’s Day was simple. If you were the object of someone’s affection they might surreptitiously sneak a card into your schoolbag or locker with a cryptic message, such as ‘From ?’, which you and your friends would then submit to hours of MI5-levels of forensic detective work. ‘Could it be John?’ ‘No, he only ever uses a blue pen’, ‘Exactly! He’s trying to cover his tracks’, and so, and so on.

If the ‘woo-er’ was really trying to impress the ‘woo-ee’ they might opt to make a mix tape with songs laden with hidden meaning. Maybe a love struck Romeo would wax lyrical in verse of the classic, ‘Roses are red/ violets are blue’, variety.