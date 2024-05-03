Welsh singer Tom Jones was famous for this hairy chest and medallions

During the 1970s stars like (Sex Bomb) Tom Jones, Burt Reynolds and, of course, furriest of them all, Tom Selleck, sported their chest carpets as a symbol of unbridled virility. A hairy chest said – "Play your cards right, ladies and all this could be yours!"

Call it louche, call it sleazy, men back then aspired to rugged masculinity and a deep pile. Perhaps in the days before central heating, a furry thicket helped keep the torso warm. No need for a vest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gradually hairy chests were considered a bit naff. Men started primping and preening, they waxed their undergrowth and became ‘metrosexuals’. Buff became the norm. Consider Daniel Craig emerging from the sea in Casino Royale, a torso as smooth as an egg. Compare that to ‘hairy’ Bond, Sean Connery, whose chest-hair could regularly be seen poking out of the top of his collar. It was like a small monkey had climbed inside his shirt and was reaching up to strangle him.