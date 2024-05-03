Blast from the past: What happened to hairy chests

Remember a time when heartthrobs were hirsute? Men were proud of their rampant chest-rug, which burst uncontrollably out of unbuttoned shirts and was adorned by a medallion necklace.
Welsh singer Tom Jones was famous for this hairy chest and medallionsWelsh singer Tom Jones was famous for this hairy chest and medallions
By Helen McGurk
Published 3rd May 2024, 17:08 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 17:08 BST

During the 1970s stars like (Sex Bomb) Tom Jones, Burt Reynolds and, of course, furriest of them all, Tom Selleck, sported their chest carpets as a symbol of unbridled virility. A hairy chest said – "Play your cards right, ladies and all this could be yours!"

Call it louche, call it sleazy, men back then aspired to rugged masculinity and a deep pile. Perhaps in the days before central heating, a furry thicket helped keep the torso warm. No need for a vest.

Gradually hairy chests were considered a bit naff. Men started primping and preening, they waxed their undergrowth and became ‘metrosexuals’. Buff became the norm. Consider Daniel Craig emerging from the sea in Casino Royale, a torso as smooth as an egg. Compare that to ‘hairy’ Bond, Sean Connery, whose chest-hair could regularly be seen poking out of the top of his collar. It was like a small monkey had climbed inside his shirt and was reaching up to strangle him.

Fashion is cyclical so it’s only a matter of time before furry chests make a comeback. It’s a hairy prospect!

