Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler may have lost the world final but he has helped bring a fresh audience to a sport that may have lost its draw over the decades.

Bullseye host Jim Bowen with the show’s mascot Bully

Arguably darts’ heyday was during the 1980, with beer-swilling players like the short, stout, Scotsman Jocky Wilson and his arch rival Eric Wilson,

There was also Bullseye, the darts-based ITV gameshow which was an unsophisticated mix of darts, rudimentary questions and shoddy household goods.

The theme tune, a honky tonk piano and ramshackle ragtime arrangement, invoked the ambience of a convivial boozer. By the time Tony Green interjected with "It’s a Bullseye!", you knew you were in for a televisual treat, which dispensed such wisdom, such as ‘Stay out of the black and into the red, nothing in this game for two in a bed’.