An Xtra-Vision store in Downpatrick

Now, it’s so easy. With a flick of a switch we can pretty much watch what we want, when we want. But in the ‘old days’, there was a bit of effort involved. The trip to the local Xtra-vision shop was a treat. OK, the staff may have been sourly and the treats ludicrously overpriced, but there was something about the ritual that made it special.

When Xtra-vision opened a store in my local town, it was like manna from heaven. No longer would we be stuck watching re-runs of cowboy and western movies, or some dreadful Carry On film, instead there were hundreds of the latest Hollywood blockbusters to choose from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of us will even remember the first video we rented – (mine was Desperately Seeking Sun, starring Madonna and Rosanna Arquette.. I’d lied about my age to get it). You’d put it in the player, and invariably find the previous renter hadn’t rewound the tape. Grrhh.