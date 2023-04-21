News you can trust since 1737
Blast from the past: Xtra-vision stores

Those of us of a certain age will remain the weekend ritual of squabbling over what movie to rent from Xtra-vision, then having to actually leave the house and make the pilgrimage to the store with its garishly clashing red and yellow facade

By Helen McGurk
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
An Xtra-Vision store in DownpatrickAn Xtra-Vision store in Downpatrick
An Xtra-Vision store in Downpatrick

Now, it’s so easy. With a flick of a switch we can pretty much watch what we want, when we want. But in the ‘old days’, there was a bit of effort involved. The trip to the local Xtra-vision shop was a treat. OK, the staff may have been sourly and the treats ludicrously overpriced, but there was something about the ritual that made it special.

When Xtra-vision opened a store in my local town, it was like manna from heaven. No longer would we be stuck watching re-runs of cowboy and western movies, or some dreadful Carry On film, instead there were hundreds of the latest Hollywood blockbusters to choose from.

Many of us will even remember the first video we rented – (mine was Desperately Seeking Sun, starring Madonna and Rosanna Arquette.. I’d lied about my age to get it). You’d put it in the player, and invariably find the previous renter hadn’t rewound the tape. Grrhh.

Remembering to bring the tape back on time, or incur a late fine, was a ritual, too, but, hey, it was all part of the entertainment.

