Boundary commissioners’ extensive motor car tour of South Armagh (1924)

“Up to the present the members of the Boundary Commission have had an uneventful time,” declared a News Letter correspondent who was reporting on the Boundary Commission which had commenced work in December 1924.

“This morning they left the Armagh headquarters (on Wednesday, December 10, 1924) on the Mall at 10.30 o’clock for a motorcar tour of the southern portion of the county. They first reached Newtownhamilton and afterwards proceeded to Crossmaglen, Culloville, and several other places on the border. Subsequently they motored to Forkhill and Dundalk, returning to Jonesborough and Newtownhamilton. They returned to Armagh about 5.30pm, but no official statement was forthcoming.”

The correspondent added: “I was informed by Mr F B Bourdillon, CBE, secretary to the Commission, that during the trip there were no interviews with any persons, no appointments having been made. It was not definitely known how long the Commissioners would remain in Armagh, but at all events they, would return there after their visit to Newry to-day (Thursday).

“Tonight, at their lodgings the Commissioners very courteously received a deputation of Nationalist members of Armagh Urban Council, consisting of Messrs Patrick Hughes (chairman), P J McGarvey, Joseph O'Hagan, F J Hughes, M J Mullan, F W McKee, and P Lavery, solicitor to the council. The interview was of a purely unofficial character.”

Nationalist deputations from Keady and Derrynoose districts were also received. The Armagh and Keady Nationalists submitted reasons why they should be included in the Free State.

It was also stated that the Commissioners had called on the Lord Primate and Archbishop O'Donnell, Cardinal Logue's successor.

The correspondent concluded their report: “It is noteworthy that up to the present comparatively little interest has been taken in this preliminary tour of investigation by Armagh Unionists, and the local Nationalists do not 6cem to be in any way enthusiastic over the visit.”

Presbyterians' hint to the Commission

The first move on the part of any body in Co Donegal with regard to making representations to the Boundary Commission had been made by the Raphoe Presbytery which, at a meeting earlier in the week, had passed a resolution calling the attention of the Commission to the fact that, “in East Donegal, there are 900 Protestant families who are the principal ratepayers and taxpayers in that area”, and requesting the Boundary Commission to take this into consideration in the readjustment of the frontier.

At a luncheon at St Johnston, Co Donegal, after the ordination of the Reverend W J McClure, the toast of the King was honoured, and the company sang “God Save The King”.

The Reverend A O Lecky, Raphoe, said it was usual at functions of that kind to propose the toast of the Lord Lieutenant and the prosperity of Ireland. “Well,” he said, “there was no Lord Lieutenant now, and it is questionable whether there was much prosperity either.”

He added: “However, we have had two governors who represent the King. We wish prosperity to both and to the territory over which their authority extended. We know that the one territory can not flourish without the other, and as loyal subjects we hope that peace and goodwill might always reign amongst the inhabitants of this now divided Ireland.”

Mr Andrew Lowry said he was glad to see indications of “broad-minded toleration” in the Free State which, he said he hoped, would “still grow”.

He added that he looked forward to the day when the Protestant population would take their share “in the government of Southern Ireland and the administration of its laws”.

Visit Newry and the Silent Valley

On Thursday, December 11, 1924, the members of the Irish Boundary Commission, accompanied by their secretaries, visited Newry.

The News Letter's correspondent wrote: “They travelled from Armagh in motor-cars, arriving about 10.50 o'clock but passed on through the town to the Flagstaff, a picturesque eminence overlooking the Louth border and the shores of Carlingford Lough. Misty weather prevailed and rain fell. After a short survey of the boundary with the aid of maps, the Commissioners returned to Newry which was reached about 11.30.”

In the meantime a strong Nationalist deputation, “which also included at least two avowed Republicans” had assembled at the Town Hall as well as the Most Reverend Dr Mulhern, Roman Catholic Bishop of Dromore, together with Mr Patrick O'Neill, Warrenpoint, Mr Patrick Donnelly, ex-MP for South Armagh; Mr P T O'Hare, town solicitor (who represented the Nationalists of South Down), Mr T H Caulfield, chairman, and Mr J Williams, vice chairman of the Warrenpoint Urban Council. The Newry Urban Council members present included Messrs R O’Hagan (chairman) and C S O'Hare (vice chairman). Other members of the party included Messrs R H O'Rorke and John Henry Collins, solicitor (“who, in 1922, acted as secretary to a conference in Newry from which a petition was sent to the then Free State government in favour of the inclusion of Newry in the Free State”).

The party proceeded to the boardroom, where Mr R O'Hagan, assuming the role of chairman, extended a hearty welcome to the Commissioners.

“The boundary,” he said, “is a matter which affects our very being and existence, and we want to have it settled. I think we will be unanimous on that point, and I hope we will be able to arrive at a just and fair conclusion on the merits of the case that will be put before you. We (the Nationalists) have nothing to hide; we have a straightforward story to tell, and we will give it in all honesty.” Before proceeding further, he wished to hand in a statement. This document was about to be given to the Commissioners when the presence of several reporters, taking notes of Mr O'Hagan'a remarks, was observed, and it was intimated, after a few hurried words of conversation between the members of the Commission, that the proceedings were private. The pressmen then retired and the remainder of the proceedings, which lasted about forty minutes, was conducted in private.

It was subsequently learned that amongst those to address the Commission were the Reverend Dr Mulhern, Mr J H Collins, and Mr Patrick O'Neill.

Afterwards a Unionist deputation was received. It consisted of Messrs William Johnson, CBE, J Moore Boyle, F D Russell, JP (president of the Newry Chamber of Commerce), J Edgar Connor, JP; Robert D Kerr (Newry Spinning Mills), W Robinson, JP, J Foster, James A Bell (chairman of the Newry Board of Guardians), W R Bell, JP (Clerk of the Newry Union); Henry Reside, JP, (chairman of the Newry No 2 (County Armagh) RD), along with Mr George McGorey, JP (Nationalist), vice chairman of the latter body. The deputation spent upwards of 20 minutes with the Commissioners.

The arrival and departure of the Commissioners attracted considerable attention, the day being a market day. County-Inspector McNally and District Inspector Fletcher, RUC, Newry, were on duty in connection with the visit, as well as a number of plain clothes and uniformed men.