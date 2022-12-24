Bygone Days: Quality exhibits break records at Fermanagh carcase show (1985)
The outstanding quality of a record 164 entries at the fourth annual carcase show and competition at Fermanagh Meats was highly acclaimed by a panel of English judges, reported Farming Life during this week in 1985.
Among the entries received for the show at the an Enniskillen meat plant, the fourth annual competition, some 59 carcases were graded ‘E’ and 77 were graded ‘U’.
Andrew Wick, chairman of the judging panel and a judge at the Royal Smithfield Show in 1985 described the exhibits as being of “exceptionally high standard”.
He said that the overall champion carcase, exhibited by John Hall, of Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh, compared favourably with the champion at the Royal Smithfield in 1985. He said that it “epitomised what housewives required, a lean carcase with a reasonable amount of covering”.
John Hall won the competition with a 14-month-old 580kg Charolais steer killing out 344kg. It was bred with a Charolais bull and Aberdeen Angus cross cow from his own suckler herd.
The Swift Proten Shield for the best carcase for the trade was won by George Hall, also of Lisnaskea.
The associate judges were Peter Grundy, operations manager, CWS, and Mike Newing, south regional manager for Messrs Swift and Company, who praised farmer for their quality exhibits.
Prize money of £810 was sponsored by Fermanagh Meats Ltd.
Immediately after the show, 60 of the top sides of beef left by refrigerated container for a trade show for retail butchers at Messrs Swift and Company's meat depot at Stanweil, near Heathrow, England.
Results: Overall champion - J Hall, Lisnaskea; reserve champion - A L McKelvey, Beragh. Best steer - J Hall. Best heifer - C Graham, Enniskillen. Heavy steer - 1, J Hall; 2, S G Hall; 3, G Brodison, Stewartstown. Light steer - 1, S G Hall; 2, M J Campbell, Ardboe 3, Graham Brothers, Tempo. Continental steer - 1, A L McKelvey; 2, G Patterson, Lisnaskea; 3, B Fawcett, Churchhill, Derrygonnelly. Heavy heifer - 1, C Graham; 2, L Morrison, Maguiresbridge; 3, N and E Johnston, Lisnaskea. Medium heifer - 1, A Hurst, Brookeborough; 2, E Rutledge, Brookeborough; 3, V Graham, Tempo. Light heifer – 1, G Thompson, Kesh; 2, V Graham, Tempo; 3, G Thompson. Silver salver presented b y UFM for carcase most suitable to their business - A L McKelvey, Beragh. Swift Proten Shield, for most suitable carcase for trade – S G HalL
Over 100 farmer who attended the event were told by Peter Grundy that with the quality livestock exhibited, both beef producers and the industry could go forward with confidence.
He said that beef sales had risen sharply during the pre-Christmas period this year.
Simmental Super calves competition launched: A Super Calves '86 competition was launched this week in 1985.
The competition was being run by the Northern Ireland Simmental Club in conjunction with Dalgety S Agriculture Ltd.
As in previous years, the competition was for the highest-priced Simmental calf, under three weeks old, at each of 12 marts during January 1986.
The 12 marts included: Camlough, Banbridge, Omagh, Clogher, Markethill, Ballyclare, Castlederg, Kilrea, Saintfield, Ballymoney, Enniskillen and Dungannon.
“We will be supplying prizes for each centre,” Mr Courtney Fleming of Calgety, told a reception at which details of the competition were announced.
“There will be a £40 feed voucher to the vendor and 25kg of coarse calf feed to the buyer.”
He added: “Simmental is the most extensively used beef breed in Northern Ireland and is producing top-priced calve every week at calf sales throughout the province.”
Mr Fleming said that since milk quotas had been introduced in April 1984 Northern Ireland milk producers had not suffered any penalty as a result and it would “certainly look, from the current figures that they will not be penalised this year”.
He continued: “In fact, some authorities would stick their necks out and say that it is unlikely that we will be penalised even in the 86/87 milk year.
“Up to the end of November, Northern Ireland was cumulatively 1.74 million litres, or 0.2 per cent, above quota against England and Wales' cumulative shortfall of 198 million litres or 2.4 per cent,” he said.
“However, it would be mistaken to think that this situation will exist for ever and we believe that it is prudent that dairy, farmers should look at every opportunity to maintain or increase farm income.