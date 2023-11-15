Caramac is the latest casualty in the confectionary shake-up
Sometimes we only realise how much we love something until it’s gone, like scrumptious creamy Caramac, with it’s retro red and yellow wrapper and beige segments.
Nestle said falling sales were behind its decision to stop producing the bar, which was launched in the UK in 1959 by original manufacturer Mackintosh. But to face a future without a comforting Caramac bar seems, well, downright cruel. Indeed there’s been an outpouring of anger since Nestle announced its decision.
For many of us Caramac conjures up memories of our childhood. Remember chomping into the long thin bar, savouring the tooth-achingly sweet segments with that undefinable flavour? It was an unsophisticated bar, some might say unfashionable or even naff, but it was a reassuring presence on the chocolate aisle.
Maybe if we had paid Caramac a bit more attention, bought one a little more often, it would still be here, instead of joining the graveyard of other fine and noble bars like the Nutty bar, the Bar Six, Fuse bars and Topics.
All we can do now is reflect on the sweet times we had.