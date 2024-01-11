Centenary of Assembly College commemorated (1954)

The celebration of the centenary of the Presbyterian College, Belfast, during this week in 1954, was marked by a large attendance at a reception at the college, when the degree of Doctor of Divinity was conferred upon six members of the Presbyterian ministry.

The attendance included the Most Reverend Dr Gregg, Primate of All-Ireland, representing the Church of Ireland, and the Reverend R M L Waugh, President of the Methodist Church in Ireland.

Among others who attended the ceremony were: The Reverend Principal E S Duncan, DD, of St Mary's College, St Andrew's; Emeritus Principal, the Very Reverend Dr Hugh Watt (New College, Edinburgh); the Reverend Professor G D Henderson (Master of Christ's College, Aberdeen), and the Reverend Stewart Mechie (Lecturer in Ecclesiastical History at University College), Glasgow.

The Moderator of the General Assembly, the Right Reverend Principal J E Davey, who presided, said that in their 100 years' history they had had two exiles - “when the buildings were occupied by Parliament and, later, when the headquarters of the Royal Ulster Constabulary were set up there after the bombing”.

He continued: “The two lettings, however, were of financial benefit to us, enabling the trustees to carry out schemes of re-constructlon and redecoration.

“At one time, we had more than 100 students, who went to the colonies and to other churches, and the men who worked in England, in particular, have made a good name for themselves. We are looking forward with hope to our second 100 years.”

Dr Gregg said that the college was a reminder that the Presbyterian Church had always stood for a learned clergy, “and as long as there is a learned clergy there was no reason to fear for the existence of their religion”.

