Century of Northern Ireland is explained and celebrated
Today is the centenary of King George V opening the first parliament of Northern Ireland.
To mark the anniversary, the News Letter is publishing a 16-page supplement celebrating the province. It will be made up of a series of essays, reflecting on Northern Ireland
The regular News Letter writer Gordon Lucy recaps on the 100 years of NI’s existence to date.
The Tory peer and historian Lord Lexden recounts that day in June 1921 when the king and queen sailed into Belfast to open the newly elected chamber.
The former DUP leader and first minister Peter Robinson describes his memories of Northern Ireland, a country he came to lead.
The News Letter deputy editor Ben Lowry writes about being part of a generation born in 1971 who have lived through the latter half of NI’s century, and grew up with the gradual normalisation of society as it emerged from violence.
And the Francis Hutcheson Institute, a think tank, explain why there was good reason for Northern Ireland to come into being, and why it should be proud of its history.