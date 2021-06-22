Century of Northern Ireland is explained and celebrated

News Letter centenary supplement June 22 2021, made up of essays

To mark the anniversary, the News Letter is publishing a 16-page supplement celebrating the province. It will be made up of a series of essays, reflecting on Northern Ireland

The regular News Letter writer Gordon Lucy recaps on the 100 years of NI’s existence to date.

The Tory peer and historian Lord Lexden recounts that day in June 1921 when the king and queen sailed into Belfast to open the newly elected chamber.

The former DUP leader and first minister Peter Robinson describes his memories of Northern Ireland, a country he came to lead.

The News Letter deputy editor Ben Lowry writes about being part of a generation born in 1971 who have lived through the latter half of NI’s century, and grew up with the gradual normalisation of society as it emerged from violence.