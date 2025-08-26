Charles Alexander Hamilton, a County Tyrone engine and motor vehicle pioneer

Many of our innovators and achievers never receive the credit they rightfully deserve and their life stories aren’t honoured with a blue plaque. One such example of a great innovator and achiever from County Tyrone is Charles Alexander Hamilton.

Born at Gortin, County Tyrone on the May 7, 1874 he was the son of William James Hamilton and Isabella (McLaughlin). Having an interest in engineering he would study mechanical engineering at Finsbury Technical College in the 1890s.

The College founded in 1883 was the first of its kind not just in England but throughout the whole of the British Isles and would inspire the Colleges we know today in Further Education. It was a landmark institution that would give him a grounding in the mechanical and technical knowledge required for his many designs and inventions.

While living in London he became lifelong friends with Charles Stewart Rolls (1877-1910), yes the man whose Company called Rolls-Royce, Charles Rolls formed with Sir Frederick Henry Royce (1863-1933) in 1904.

Stevan Patterson with a 1903 advertisement for engines made by the Hamilton Motor Company, Coventry. The Company was formed by Charles Alexander Hamilton in 1901.

Hamilton was saddened to learn of Rolls untimely death on July 12, 1910 aged just 32 when his Wright Flyer plane crashed. Charles Rolls was the first Briton to be killed as the result of powered flight. Many of the early motor pioneers would die or be injured in crashes as they perfected planes, cars and motorcycles.

Harry Ferguson (1884-1960) inventor of the modern tractor in 1925 would narrowly escape death in a serious plane crash in October, 1910 when the J.A.P. engine of his own designed and built monoplane stalled. The J.A.P. engine was built by another engine pioneer, John Alfred Prestwich (1874 – 1952) who was also a friend of Hamilton. Hamilton himself had lucky escapes in a number of crashes while testing engines, cars and motorcycles.

Coventry was the place to be as it was at the heart of the British motor industry and because of this Hamilton would move there to live and work by the mid 1890s.

In 1895 Hamilton began designing and building his first internal combustion petrol engines so in 2025 we are celebrating the 130th anniversary of his first engine. By 1897 he was working as a designer and engineer for Daimler in Coventry, England which that year commenced UK production and built 24 cars.

Like so many of the early pioneers in the motor vehicle industry he would establish his own company called the Hamilton Motor Company in 1901 at Dale Street, Coventry. Also in 1901 he would be connected with the Priory Motor Company of Cope Street and Dale Street, Coventry under his Hamilton Motor Patents Syndicate that built the “Crawford” car from 1901.

In 1902 he would design his first car called the “Shamrock” and it would be built by the Payne and Bates Company at Coventry who had been building cars and motorcycles from 1900 but ceased production in 1902 after partner George Bates was killed in a motoring accident that year. Interestingly Payne and Bates would build some of the engines for the famous Ivel tractor designed and built by Dan Albone from 1902, the first successful internal combustion engine light farm tractor. It is believed that Hamilton worked on helping design their range of engines.

As well as designing and building engines and parts for other companies the Hamilton Motor Company would also manufacture a range of motorcycles from 1901. The motorcycles of Hamilton’s own design and using his designed and built engines were rated at 2.25hp, 3.25hp for the single cylinders and 4hp, 4.5hp for the V-twin cylinders. Production of motorcycles would be short lived and had ended by 1907.

On January 19, 1908 he would marry Edith Jane Burrell at Coventry and with the start of a family he would reduce the long hours spent designing on his own. Perhaps with a new wife and family the risks he was taking in perfecting his designs was just no longer worth it.

The Hamilton Motor Company sadly like so many of the early companies due to fierce competition had closed down by 1910 and he was working as an engineer for the Humber Motor Company at Folly Lane, Coventry. The company began manufacturing biplanes and monoplanes at the Coventry factory in February, 1910 and Hamilton following many of the early motor vehicle pioneers took a keen interest in early airplanes. Humber became the second largest manufacturer of cars in the UK by 1913 and the factory had a capacity for 75,000 Motorcycles and 7,500 cars per year.

Hamilton would later go to work for the famous Rover Company at Coventry and work under the renowned Norwegian designer Peter August Poppe (1870-1933) before finally returning to work once again for the Daimler Company at Coventry where he finished his working career.

Some of his inventions and patents include:

1897 Improvements in steam, gas, and air engines.

1897 Improvements in the driving gear of Velocipedes and other motive machines.

1900 Improvements in or relating to the driving gear of motor cars.

1901 Carburetting device for internal-combustion motors.

1901 Improvements in or relating to carburetting devices for internal combustion motors.

1902 Improvements in fastenings for driving belts.

1903 Improvements in or relating to internal combustion motors.

1904 Improvements in or relating to driving mechanism for motor vehicles.

1906 Improvements in electrical contact makers and breakers and the like particularly applicable for use with internal combustion engines.

1907 Improvements in or relating to driving mechanism for motor vehicles.

His inventions in carburettors, electrical contact breakers and driving gear would be widely adopted or used as the basis for further improvements.

As an influential engineer/designer and as part of design teams for the different companies in which he worked he would contribute significantly in many more inventions over the years.

After a long career in the motor vehicle industry in which he helped shape he would pass away in 1956. It’s sad to think as an early pioneer in engine and motor vehicle technology he is largely unknown. Charles Alexander Hamilton is just another example of why I am so passionate about a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation to tell and celebrate these important life stories of our great innovators and achievers.