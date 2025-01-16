Departure of the Lincolns as the Sherwood Foresters arrive in Ulster (1925)
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Sherwood Foresters (Notts and Derby Regiment), arrived from England, and entrained at the Co Down Railway Station for Ballykinlar, whilst the 1st Battalion of the Lincolnshire Regiment left Holywood for England.
The SS Duke of Connaught, one of the Fleetwood boats, was chartered to convey the incoming and outgoing troops.
The Lincolns had a rousing send-off from Holywood. The battalion, under the command of Lieutenant-Colonel Spring, DSO, marched from the Palace Barracks, near Holywood Railway Station on route for Aldershot, a largo number of townspeople assembling along the route to the station. Many farewell greetings and expressions of regret at their departure were conveyed to the troops as they marched past. The regiment had been stationed at Holywood for 15 months.
When the Lincolns were passing Kinnegar Halt on their way to Holywood, the Highland Light Infantry, which was to take their place, had just arrived and started to march towards the barracks.
Many amusing incidents were witnessed at Holywood railway station during the loading and unloading of the baggage and stores, noted the News Letter, “most of the incidents being caused by the mules belonging to the Highland Light Infantry, some of which, after their train journey, being disinclined to leave the train to take up their new quarters”.
The Sherwood Foresters, who had taken up quarters at Ballykinlar, had a notable regimental history, reported the News Letter.
“The regiment was originally the 45th Regiment, which was raised in 1741, and took part in the conquest of Canada. It fought in South America against the Spaniards, and then saw service in the Peninsular War. At the Battle of Talavera the regiment behaved with such commendable gallantry that it was dubbed ‘The Old Stubborns’, an unofficial title of which all its members have since been very proud. The 2nd Battalion was formed in 1823, and played its part in quelling a Greek revolt at Cephalonia, and afterwards served in South Africa and Burma. It fought magnificently in the sanguinary engagements of the Crimean War, and later took part in the fighting in the Indian Mutiny.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.