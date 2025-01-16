Departure of the Lincolns as the Sherwood Foresters arrive in Ulster (1925)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Further changes in the make-up of the troops in the Northern Ireland command area took place during this week in 1925 when the Highland Light Infantry vacated their quarters at Ballykinlar Camp, Co Down, and proceeded to Holywood.

The Sherwood Foresters (Notts and Derby Regiment), arrived from England, and entrained at the Co Down Railway Station for Ballykinlar, whilst the 1st Battalion of the Lincolnshire Regiment left Holywood for England.

The SS Duke of Connaught, one of the Fleetwood boats, was chartered to convey the incoming and outgoing troops.

The Lincolns had a rousing send-off from Holywood. The battalion, under the command of Lieutenant-Colonel Spring, DSO, marched from the Palace Barracks, near Holywood Railway Station on route for Aldershot, a largo number of townspeople assembling along the route to the station. Many farewell greetings and expressions of regret at their departure were conveyed to the troops as they marched past. The regiment had been stationed at Holywood for 15 months.

When the Lincolns were passing Kinnegar Halt on their way to Holywood, the Highland Light Infantry, which was to take their place, had just arrived and started to march towards the barracks.

Many amusing incidents were witnessed at Holywood railway station during the loading and unloading of the baggage and stores, noted the News Letter, “most of the incidents being caused by the mules belonging to the Highland Light Infantry, some of which, after their train journey, being disinclined to leave the train to take up their new quarters”.

The Sherwood Foresters, who had taken up quarters at Ballykinlar, had a notable regimental history, reported the News Letter.

