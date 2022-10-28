'Get your missiles out of Cuba' demands US as Soviet convoy alters course (1962)

On October 25, the News Letter reported that some of the Soviet bloc ships which had been bound for Cuba “appeared to have altered course”.

This was the dramatic announcement made by the US Defence Department. The Defence Department spokesman added that other vessels were proceeding to Cuba but “no intercept has yet been necessary”.

Meanwhile, there were worldwide moves to avert a Caribbean clash, Mr Khrushchev had declared that “Russia would regard it useful to have a summit meeting”, and Burmese diplomat U Thant, the acting Secretary-General of the UN, had appealed to both President Kennedy and Mr Khrushchev.

US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy leaves the Saint Stephen Martyr catholic church after attending mass, on October 28, 1962 in Washington DC, few hours before Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev offers to retire the soviet missiles from Cuba. The Cuban missile crisis and its aftermath was the most serious U.S.-Soviet confrontation of the Cold War. - The Cuban missile crisis and its aftermath was the most serious U.S.-Soviet confrontation of the Cold War. On October 15, 1962, the US army discovered several Soviet nuclear missile ramps on the island of Cuba. President Kennedy then orders the maritime blockade of the island. After several days of negotiations between Kennedy and Nikita Khrushchev, first secretary of the CPSU, during which the world lives under the threat of nuclear war, the USSR retreats. After coming close to nuclear disaster, the two great powers decide to set up the hotline. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Thant's message to Kennedy and Khrushchev read: “I have been asked by the permanent representatives of a large number of member governments of the United Nations to address an urgent appeal to you in the present critical situation. These representatives feel that in the interest of international peace and security all concerned should refrain from any action which may aggravate the situation and bring with it the risk of war.”

Meanwhile, Mr Khrushchev said in his message in reply to Earl Russell, the philosopher, that Russia “would take no rash decision”.

He added that “the Soviet government will not let itself be provoked by the unjustified actions of the USA”.

He said that his government would “do everything which depends on us to prevent the launching of a war” but that the US government “must show restraint and must halt the realisation of its pirate-like threats, which may have the most serious consequences”.

WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 24, 1962: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (FILE PHOTO) A photograph of a ballistic missile base in Cuba was used as evidence with which U.S. President John F. Kennedy ordered a naval blockade of Cuba during the Cuban missile crisis October 24, 1962. Former Russian and U.S. officials attending a conference commemorating the 40th anniversary of the missile crisis October 2002 in Cuba said that the world was closer to a nuclear conflict during the 1962 standoff between Cuba and the U.S., than governments were aware of. (Photo by Getty Images)

Commenting on the action of the Russian ships, Senator J William Fulbright, chairman of the US Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters that he did not necessarily believe the alteration of course by some of the Soviet ships meant the Russians were backing down.

“It could very well signify,” he said, “that the Russians want more time in which to decide what their response will be be. I think the outcome will be known in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

The Washington Post quoted Lieutenant-General Vladmir Dubovik, Soviet military attache, as saying that the Russian ships sailing toward Cuba were under orders not to halt or submit to a search.

“Our ships will sail through and, if it is decreed that those men must die, then they will obey their orders and stay on course or be sunk.”

Nikita Sergeyevich Krushchev (1894-1971), Soviet statesman, first secretary of the Soviet Communist Party (1953-64) and Prime minister (1958-64), during a visit in Leipzig in 1960. (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Adlai Stevenson during this week in 1962 bitterly denounced Mr Valerian Zorin at the United Nations for “distortion and double talk' after the Soviet delegate declined a 'Yes' or 'No' answer to his challenge to deny there were Soviet missile bases in Cuba.

Addressing himself directly to Mr Zorin – the October 1962 president of the council – in a voice sharpened by obvious anger, Mr Stevenson told him that Soviet missiles in Cuba had to be removed.

Delegates clustered five or six deep around an easel Mr Stevenson had set up in the corner of the council chamber to display enlarged aerial photographs of the bases.

Mr Zorin fixed his gaze on the horseshoe table before him, but Mr Stevenson continued his commentary on the pictures, he stole an occasional glance at them over his left shoulder.

387740 01: Actor Kevin Costner, Left, Meets With Cuban Leader Fidel Castro, Right, After A Conference On The Cuban Missile Crisis April 10, 2001 In Havana, Cuba. Costner And Castro Later Watched A Private Screening Of Costner's Film "Thirteen Days" Which Deals With The Subject Of The 1962 Crisis. (Photo By Getty Images)

The US delegate flung out his challenge in an almost unprecedented quick-fire exchange with Mr Zorin.

Mr Stevenson said the United States had proof that Russia had set up the missile installations and was prepared to present it in the council chamber.

“Let me say something else,” he went on, “those weapons must be taken out of Cuba.”

Mr Zorin rejoined: “I am not in an American courtroom, sir, and therefore I do not wish to answer a question that is put to me in the fashion in which a prosecutor does. In due course, you will have your reply.”

Mr Stevenson said world opinion was waiting for the answer. “Yes or no? I demand to know?” he said.

Mr Zorin urged him to continue his statement, without waiting for the Soviet reply. “You will receive the answer in due course, do not worry,” he said.

AT SEA: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (FILE PHOTO) The Soviet ship Kasimov, takes 15 (Soviet) I1-28 aircrafts from Cuba after the U.S. asked for their withdrawal. Former Russian and U.S. officials attending a conference commemorating the 40th anniversary of the missile crisis October 2002 in Cuba, said that the world was closer to a nuclear conflict during the 1962 standoff between Cuba and the U.S., than governments were aware of. (Photo by Getty Images)

The United States delegate said he was prepared to wait for an answer “until hell freezes over if that is your decision and I am also prepared to present the evidence in this room”.

Mr Zorin replied that Mrs Stevenson's demonstration “lacked seriousness”.

“I had higher opinion of your personally, sir,” he said. “Unfortunately, I was in error.”