Great Glasgow meeting hears pledge from Sir James Craig (1922)

Speeches were delivered, among others, by Mr Joseph Davison, JP, Grand Master, Belfast, and the Reverend Br Louis W Crooks, Grand Chaplain, Belfast, and a number of local speakers.

The platform party was composed of, a large number of representative Orangemen, including many clergymen, and every seat in the large hall was occupied, the attendance numbering over 5,000.

At the opening of the meeting the following message from Sir James Craig, Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, was read by the Reverend L W Crooks, and was received with the greatest enthusiasm: “The Prime Minister of Northern Ireland sends his greetings to the Loyalists of Glasgow. and hopes that their demonstration tonight may be most successful. What greatly pleases him are the lines at the top of you programmes 'One flag, one Throne, one Empire; equal rights for all, special privileges for none'. Those sentences epitomise the policy and resolve of the Northern government.”

1st February 1922: 1st Viscount Craigavon (1871 - 1940), Ulster politician, Unionist MP and the first prime minister of Northern Ireland James Craig, Colonel Spencer and Captain Nixon attend a conference with Michael Collins at City Hall, Dublin. (Photo by Walshe/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

The message continued: “The people of Ulster will never give up their British connection, and will always be devoted and loyal to the reigning Sovereign. They claim no privileges which they are not prepared, to extend to others; but they decline to be placed in a subordinate position and to be at the mercy of the sworn enemies of the Empire.

“Do not believe the fairy tales and slanders in regard to the treatment of the minority by the majority in Ulster. There is no pogrom or victimisation of Roman Catholics. Law abiding citizens have nothing to fear. But law and order must be observed, and the authority of the Northern Parliament recognised and obeyed.”

The message also noted that “Ulster has been particularly free of shootings, burnings, and other crimes during the past few months” and it was Sir James Craig's ardent desire that “the people of every class and creed may live happily and contentedly together.”