High hopes for drive off ship for Larne-Stranraer (1965)

The provision of a passenger terminal building at Lame Harbour was to be the subject of talks to start within the next few weeks between shipping, harbour and tourist officials.

This was disclosed during this week in January 1965 at a Larne press conference when a 300-car summer relief ship was announced for the 32-mile Larne-Stranraer short sea crossing. The 1,000 ton drive-on, drive off ship Lohengrin, had been chartered by the Caledonian Steam Packet Company to supplement the existing service by the Caledonian Princess.

The new vessel, which was to operate from June 6 to September 24, was to double the car capacity of the route to more than 100,000 vehicles.

Mr Alex Stewart, general manager of the company, said the improvement came after an unprecedented boom in tourism.

“We carried some 56,000 cars last year – an increase of 13,000 on the previous year, and we feel sure, the figures will jump again,” he said.

Since the Caledonian Princess had joined the service as a new vessel three years previously there had been a 120 per cent increase in car traffic.

“This year might prove the case for a new ship sister vessel to join the Caledonian Princess,” he said.

But Mr Stewart warned that a definite and continuing demand would have to be proved first.

“A new vessel would cost in the region of £2,000,000 and these boats cost about £1,100 a day to run. We will have to see that the demand for car space continues to outpace the increasing facilities being offered on all the Irish routes,” he observed.

Mr Stewart said he was “very conscious” of the lack of passenger facilities at either end of the journey.

“But very shortly we will be looking into the problem at the Larne side with all interested parties. Tenders have been invited for a terminal building at Stranraer which we hope will be in operation before the end of the coming tourist season,” he said.

To facilitate passengers in 1965 the Caledonian Princess was to be used “as a floating hotel” by tourists who had had to send their cars on the no passenger charter ship.