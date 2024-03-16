‘Honeymoon period can’t last much longer’ new minister warned (1974)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A meeting of the Ulster Farmers’ Union in Antrim gave its full backing to pig producers’ demands for immediate government aid to help them.

And an executive spokesman for the union commented: “We realise the new government has to have time to collect its wits before making any decisions.

“But it is absolutely essential for the pig industry to be preserved. Within a ride out the crisis few days, and certainly not more than a week, profitability for the producers has to be restored.

“The pig farmers just can’t hold out any longer.”

The union bosses were to hold a meeting with Mr Peart to discuss ways out of the crisis – “the worst ever in the Northern Ireland pig industry” – and they said that they would be saying to him that they need immediate cash aid.

The spokesman for the UFU said they would require continuing cash hand-outs for at least six months until prices begin to rise again.

A recent survey in England and Wales had shown that pig producing had already dropped 50 per cent.

And the spokesman said that the figures in Northern Ireland would be proportionately higher.

But, reported Farming Life, the union men would have yet another bombshell to drop when they met Mr Peart, for they said the beef industry was in almost the same position.

“The beef industry does not run down so quickly as the pig industry, so figures are not nearly so sensational,” said the spokesman.

“But it is also much harder to build up again once the drop in production has taken place. If the beef industry does not receive help soon it could end up having far more serious repercussions throughout the agricultural industry.

“We will be pressing Mr Peart for urgent action to be taken to help the beef producers as well as the pigmen.”

Mr Tom Orr, chairman of the Pigs Marketing Board, had also told the government that £10 million a year was needed to bail the pigmen out.

And he had warned that if help didn’t come within two weeks farmers would be advised to close down.

Minister is told of sheep worrying concerns: Mr Leslie Morrell, the Minister of Agriculture, had met a deputation of sheep breeders led by Mr Maurice Megahey, the Northern Ireland Member of the British Wool Marketing Board.

The deputation expressed their concern of sheep breeders about the increase in the worrying of sheep by dogs.

They said that they felt that the public did not fully appreciate “either the suffering caused to sheep by these attacks or the financial loss caused by the farmers concerned”.

The deputation asked the minister to consider new legislation for the control of dogs which would enable: (a) dogs to be more easily identified; (b) compensation for loss to be more easily obtained; (c) farmers to have more freedom to protect their flocks from stray dogs; (d) appointment of dog control officers.

The minister accepted that sheep worrying was a serious problem and promised to give further consideration to the views expressed.

He also undertook to give the problem increased publicity to impress on dog owners the necessity of keeping their dogs under strict control.

Ulster’s farmyard landladies praised: Northern Ireland Tourist Board chairman Mr Robert Hamilton, had paid a warm tribute to Northern Ireland's “farmyard” landladies.

The tribute was contained in a special message from the chairman to mark the publication of a booklet by the Northern Ireland Farm and Country House Operators’ Association.

The booklet contained details of farmhouse accommodation throughout the province and each of the 62 houses listed has been registered and approved by the Tourist Board.

In his message, Mr Hamilton said: “The association’s success in binding together its member in widely scattered farms and country houses, up hill and down dale, deserve the highest praise. I hope that this booklet will not only render a valuable service to those looking for a holiday ‘off the beaten track’ but will also encourage more owners of farm and country houses to receive guests and thereby make every corner of Northern Ireland a holiday base.