Hopes lacrosse might be revived in Ireland (1932)
Interest in the game of lacrosse had been revived, reported the News Letter during this week in 1932, with the announcement that the Irish Ladies’ International team was to play against a team representing England in Belfast on April 1, 1921, at the North of Ireland Cricket Ground.
A special correspondent for the News Letter wrote: “It is difficult to say whether the game of lacrosse will be taken up by the men of Ulster, and there seems to be a movement in that direction at present. One of the main difficulties is the dearth of grounds in or near the city. At present there is one ladies’ club in Belfast with a steadily growing membership, and in the course of time other clubs may be started. Most girls, however, are attracted to the game of hockey, which has a firmhold in girls’ schools.”
The correspondent continued: “It was first played in the British Isles at Belfast in about 1880, when teams of Canadians . . . gave a demonstration match at the North of Ireland Cricket Ground. Many Ulstermen – chief among them, Mr Hugh C Kelly and Mr Jack Sinclair – were impressed by the game and it was soon started in earnest in Belfast. There was also a good team in Newtownards, International matches were played against England and Scotland, Ireland winning the first ten or twelve . . . In 1886 Mr Kelly took a team across to America, the first match being played against the United States at Staten Island, New York, while the remainder were played against Canadian teams at such places as Toronto, Montreal, Hamilton, and Niagara.”
Mr Kelly said he had been sorry that the men of Ulster had dropped the game.
The correspondent wrote: “The game is carried on under great difficulties, for there are only two clubs – the Belfast Ladies and the Pioneer Club, Dublin – so that there is very little chance for external practice. Besides the Dublin team, the Belfast Ladies can only play a team from Richmond Lodge School [now Victoria College], and occasionally English teams which visit Belfast. During the past two years, however, there has been a great improvement, and it is hoped that with the spread of lacrosse more clubs will be founded. Many English schools play the game, and girls who come back to reside in Belfast are keen to play.”