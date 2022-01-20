Hopes lacrosse might be revived in Ireland (1932)

The original 1893 Newtownards Lacrosse Team: By 1879 a number of lacrosse clubs had emerged to join the Ards Lacrosse Club and in that year an Irish Lacrosse Union was founded, a development driven by Captain Hugh C Kelly of Ballymacarrett, Co Down. By 1886, there were at least 13 active lacrosse clubs in Ireland these included Chichester Park, Clarence, Cliftonville, Dublin University, Methodist College, North of Ireland, Down Athletic Club, Rugby, Ards, Royal Academical Institution, Ulster, Windsor and YMCA. These teams competed for two trophy plates - incredibly, these two trophy plates are still held in the offices of Ards Borough Council

A special correspondent for the News Letter wrote: “It is difficult to say whether the game of lacrosse will be taken up by the men of Ulster, and there seems to be a movement in that direction at present. One of the main difficulties is the dearth of grounds in or near the city. At present there is one ladies’ club in Belfast with a steadily growing membership, and in the course of time other clubs may be started. Most girls, however, are attracted to the game of hockey, which has a firmhold in girls’ schools.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The correspondent continued: “It was first played in the British Isles at Belfast in about 1880, when teams of Canadians . . . gave a demonstration match at the North of Ireland Cricket Ground. Many Ulstermen – chief among them, Mr Hugh C Kelly and Mr Jack Sinclair – were impressed by the game and it was soon started in earnest in Belfast. There was also a good team in Newtownards, International matches were played against England and Scotland, Ireland winning the first ten or twelve . . . In 1886 Mr Kelly took a team across to America, the first match being played against the United States at Staten Island, New York, while the remainder were played against Canadian teams at such places as Toronto, Montreal, Hamilton, and Niagara.”

Mr Kelly said he had been sorry that the men of Ulster had dropped the game.