​Before central heating, electric blankets – even before Super Sers, there was, and there remains, the hot water bottle.

A hot water bottle provides portable comfort

​As Jack Frost ran rampant across Northern Ireland this week, many of us will have turned to the comfort of our old faithful hot water, placing it in the bed to warm up icy cold sheets.

Hot-water bottles will never be fashionable, to talk about them even is to invite condemnation for being a fuddy-duddy. And yet would anyone turn down the offer of a hot-water bottle in this weather? I think not!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A hot water bottle is cheaper and more eco-friendly than leaving the heating on all night.

Some people like to sleep with a ‘naked’ hot water bottle; others prefer a cover – soft and fluffy, for maximum cosiness.

Making a hot water bottle is a ritual than many of us will have learned from our own parents.

You decant boiling water from the kettle into the bottle, keeping it slightly bent, then burp the bottle to let out the air as the rubbery aroma fills the air. The cap is screwed on reassuringly tight, then held upside down to ensure there are no drips of water.