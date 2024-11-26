Memorial to eight spectators tragically killed when car spun out in 1936 Newtownards TT race horror crash unveiled
From 1928 to 1936, tens of thousands lined the streets of the County Down town to see world-famous daredevil speedsters race along a 13-mile course.
But a tragic accident saw Belfast driver Jack Chambers come off the road in wet conditions, smashing into a lamppost before ploughing into a crowd watching on a nearby footpath.
Eight were killed and up to 40 hurt, though Chambers didn’t suffer any serious injuries.
The dead ranged from a 14-year-old who had just left school and a 15-year-old apprentice, to the foreman of a nearby works and a visiting schoolteacher from England.
The tragedy in part came about because there was little to no safety equipment protecting crowds along the ordinary residential streets that made up large stretches of the course.
The Ards TT was never held again, bringing to an end what had been one of the most glamorous events in the UK’s racing calendar in the most catastrophic way possible.
Now a plaque memorialising the incident has been built on a wall near Ards Community Hospital, close to where the accident happened on Church Street.
Relatives of Samuel Wilson, the 14-year-old who was killed, attended a ceremony unveiling the plaque at Ards Arts Centre, along with Ards and North Down mayor Alistair Cathcart.
Said Mr Cathcart: “In 1936, the Ards TT was a hugely popular, international event, with spectators and competitors travelling to Northern Ireland from all over the world. Thousands of spectators lined the course.
"When a car lost control at high speed on Church Street, the driver was powerless to avoid some of those innocent bystanders.
“Motorsport can be dangerous and even in 1936, those risks were appreciated. However, nobody expected that eight spectators, who were there purely for joy and excitement, would never return home again.
"This plaque will provide a lasting tribute to those who lost their lives on that tragic day.”
The 37-lap TT race wound its way around Comber and Dundonald plus the surrounding countryside, in addition to its sprint through Newtownards itself.
