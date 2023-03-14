News Letter extracts from editions of 1786

James Caulfield, 4th Viscount Charlemont (Later 1st Earl of Charlemont) painted by Pompeo Batoni, c 1753–56. Picture: Google Art Project

One of the extracts were published related to Lord Charlemont and the Volunteers of Ulster. It read: Dublin, 25th February, 1786 - The Earl of Charlemont takes this method of reminding the Volunteers of Ulster that the time for settling all matters relative to the Summer Reviews is now at hand, and of intimating his desire that meetings should as usual, be held for that purpose.

Belfast, 28th February, 1786 - As the Earl of Charlemont, With his usual attention to the Volunteer cause, called in our last publication upon the several corps to assemble by delegation, to appoint times and places for the ensuing summer reviews - we insert the following resolution of the body reviewed here by his lordship in July last: ‘Resolved, that Delegates do meet at Belfast, on the 17th March next, to fix the time and place for the Review of the ensuing year.’

Another extract came from Londonderry on 28th February and related to a new bridge for the city. It read: A few days ago, the gentleman who was commissioned to lay Mr Roach's plan and estimate of our intended bridge before Mr Milne, architect in London, for his opinion, returned to town. The particulars we hope to be able to give our readers in a few days. For the present we are warranted in saying in general that the scheme is declared practicable at Mr Roach's estimate by the London architect; and we indulge the strongest hopes of seeing it soon carried into execution.

The Dublin Volunteers on College Green, 4th November 1779 by by Francis Wheatley (1747–1801). Picture: Wikimedia Commons

On Saturday last, on account of the pleasing prospect of a bridge being erected, the bricklayers, stonecutters, &c, of this city, had the bells rung the whole day for joy.