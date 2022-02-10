Poteen and films denounced by Catholic bishop (1932)

Constable James McBryde [far right] with RUC colleagues Constable Patrick Donnelly, Sergeant John Glenanne in 1935. The officers are pictured with confiscated poteen from Rosslea in Co Fermanagh. Picture: News Letter archives

Regarding films, he stated: “Our children’s morals are being slowly sapped by the picture house. In the Free State there is at least an effort at censorship; here it is nominal and a farce, and the selection of the picture to be shown rests with the manager, whose aim is to fill his house and provide what will draw the crowd, without regard for the corruption he may spread.”

Bishop O’Kane continued: “The best of modern pictures are dangerous; the worst abominable, rivalling the decency of the painting in the baths of pagan Rome. We shall find when our morality is sapped all religion will go with it, and when the trial comes that we have lost our moral fibre and our religious sense. I protest most strongly against the opening of picture houses on Sunday night, and implore our people to shun them.”

Describing the poteen traffic as “a plague”, Dr O’Kane said: “It has brought ruin to whole districts, encouraged lying and perjury in the courts, and undermined self-respect. A fine has no terrors for these people, and they deserve no leniency, even if their family have to suffer. Harshness is the only remedy.”

The Strand Cinema in East Belfast

Unionist MP defends PM’s salary

Mr William Grant, MP, speaking at a meeting of the Windsor Women’s Unionist Association, held during this week in 1932 in the Unionist Headquarters, Glengall Street, Belfast, replied to Mr Cahir Healy’s criticism that the NI Prime Minister’s salary amounted to £80 an hour.

Mr Grant said: “When Mr Healy said that the Prime Minister’s salary was £80 an hour there are people who do not really understand the position and swallowed what Mr Healy said.

“Any person who considered the question will realise that the work done inside the House of Commons is a very minor part of the work performed by the Prime Minister, and members of the government.