Retro: 18 more old photographs from livestock sales at Rathfriland Mart from the Farming Life archive

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 5th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs relate to livestock sales at Rathfriland Mart, Co Down down through the years. There are 18 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

You can find more of our videos here.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

1. Farming Life archives

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

2. Farming Life archives

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

3. Farming Life archives

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

4. Farming Life archives

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page