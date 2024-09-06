Retro: 22 old photographs from the News Letter archives from down through the years

These photographs are from the archives down through the years. There are 22 in total.

Francis Hutchinson, left, Straid YFC, and James Sutherland, Forss YFC, Scotland, in action in June 1967 during the sheep-shearing action at the International Young Farmers' Clubs tests at Greenmount Agricultural College. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

In November 1965 the 25th International Ploughing Championships were held at Mr David Kennedy's farm at Balee, near Downpatrick, Co Down. Pictured at the match is Mr W J McCann from Newtownards Ploughing Society, he won the style and appearance class with his two Clydesdales. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

En route . . .carrying everyone from tourists to wedding guests, the Strangford Ferry, pictured here in September 1987, made 62 crossings of the half-mile stretch of lough water each day. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage