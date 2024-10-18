Retro: Magistrates hear case against a Dungiven poteen maker (1914)
On the date mentioned Supervisor John Hourihane, Excise officer, Gaston; Sergeant Moroney, and Constable Brown raided the premises of a farmer named James Hasson, who resided at Fincairn, in a remote district of Co Londonderry, about five miles from Dungiven.
In the dwelling house they discovered about three dozen empty whisky bottles, together with a number of corks and bungs, and in an outhouse adjoining the dwelling house they were fortunate in discovering a well-equipped private distillery.
The petty session heard that the distillers had evidently just hurriedly left the premises, “for the plant was still in operation”.
The officers seized a 48-gallon still, two still heads, a copper worm 15½ feet in length, a worm tub, an empty keg, a jar containing a trace of spirits, and two full barrels of wash, all of which was removed to Dungiven police barracks, and a prosecution was instituted against Hasson, the owner of the premises.
At the police court proceedings Hassan was charged with having had a still, two still heads, and wash in his premises, with having had illicit spirits in his possession, and with having permitted illicit distillation in his premises.
Dr R H Todd, Crown Solicitor, appeared for the Commissioners, and Mr John F. Young, solicitor, Dungiven, defended.
Mr Young intimated that, on behalf of his client, he would plead guilty to the first two of the three charges provided the prosecution withdrew the third charge.
Dr Todd said he could show the court that this distillery had been worked very extensively, a number of licensed dealers receiving the illicit spirits. He said: “The spirits were apparently very bad and I understand the smelling of them had made the supervisor very sick.” This statement was greeted by laughter.
At this stage a bottle of wash was submitted to the magistrates for inspection, but with all declining to sample it.
Hasson, in mitigation of the offence, said he only made the spirits for his own use; he never sold it.
The Resident Magistrate said: “You must think the magistrates are great fools.” Again this statement was greeted with laughter.
The court imposed fines of £100 each, mitigated to £6 each, in respect of the first two charges, the third charge being withdrawn, £1 costs being allowed in each case.
