Retro: Magistrates hear case against a Dungiven poteen maker (1914)

The sequel to a raid made by Excise Officers and constabulary in search of illicit distillation plant, in the neighbourhood of Dungiven on 25th August 1914 was a prosecution heard at Dungiven petty Sessions before Dr William Q Murphy, Resident Magistrate, and other magistrates, reported the News Letter.

On the date mentioned Supervisor John Hourihane, Excise officer, Gaston; Sergeant Moroney, and Constable Brown raided the premises of a farmer named James Hasson, who resided at Fincairn, in a remote district of Co Londonderry, about five miles from Dungiven.

In the dwelling house they discovered about three dozen empty whisky bottles, together with a number of corks and bungs, and in an outhouse adjoining the dwelling house they were fortunate in discovering a well-equipped private distillery.

The petty session heard that the distillers had evidently just hurriedly left the premises, “for the plant was still in operation”.

A device for instructing officers on how poteen was made which is held at the police museum at Knock, Belfast. Picture: Declan Roughan/Presseye

The officers seized a 48-gallon still, two still heads, a copper worm 15½ feet in length, a worm tub, an empty keg, a jar containing a trace of spirits, and two full barrels of wash, all of which was removed to Dungiven police barracks, and a prosecution was instituted against Hasson, the owner of the premises.

At the police court proceedings Hassan was charged with having had a still, two still heads, and wash in his premises, with having had illicit spirits in his possession, and with having permitted illicit distillation in his premises.

Dr R H Todd, Crown Solicitor, appeared for the Commissioners, and Mr John F. Young, solicitor, Dungiven, defended.

Mr Young intimated that, on behalf of his client, he would plead guilty to the first two of the three charges provided the prosecution withdrew the third charge.

One of the earliest News Letter editions dating to March 1749. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Dr Todd said he could show the court that this distillery had been worked very extensively, a number of licensed dealers receiving the illicit spirits. He said: “The spirits were apparently very bad and I understand the smelling of them had made the supervisor very sick.” This statement was greeted by laughter.

At this stage a bottle of wash was submitted to the magistrates for inspection, but with all declining to sample it.

Hasson, in mitigation of the offence, said he only made the spirits for his own use; he never sold it.

The Resident Magistrate said: “You must think the magistrates are great fools.” Again this statement was greeted with laughter.