Retro: New market spaces to be opened in Newtownards (1874)

“For more than a year past the market question has engaged the attention of the Town Commissioners, the ratepayers, and all those who offered their commodities for sale in Newtownards on Saturdays,” observed the News Letter in early September 1874.

The markets had been formally handed to the Town Commissioners, “nearly two years ago”, by the representatives of the late Marquis of Londonderry with the consent of the present Marquis, then Earl Vane; and the governing body of the town had published a list of tolls, “to be charged on all articles presented for sale”.

The country people, however, reported the News Letter, had refused to pay, “on the grounds that no proper market accommodation for which anything could be charged was provided for them”; and even when tables had been erected in the ends of the market house for the convenience and comfort of the dealers in “fowls, butter, and eggs” they had still refused to pay the toll, and continued to stand out in the square with their goods.

The result was several prosecutions in which the magistrates decided in the favour of the Town Commissioners.

The Old Market Cross in Newtownards, September 2024. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Under the provisions of “The Markets and Fairs Act of 1874” and the “Local Government Act 1871” the Town Clerk (Mr W McGowan) had given notice that on and after Saturday, the 12th September 1874 that a market for “the sale of horses, young pigs, pigs on foot, pork, grain, flax, and tow” would be opened for public use in what was “heretofore to be known as ‘The Cattle Market’, on the road to Greyabbey”; and that on the same date that a market for the sale of cattle would be opened in “The New Cattle Market”, which was to be located “at an enclosed space on the Shore Road, adjoining the the old market”.

The News Letter noted that a list of tolls to be charged was also given and “notice that any person selling, or exposing for sale, anything, except in the said market, or in his own dwelling-place or shop, shall be prosecuted as the law directs”.

It was also observed that “this action of the Commissioners” had removed “great obstructions” from Regent, Mary and Francis Streets on Saturdays but “the shopkeepers in those parts of the town are by no means satisfied” with the proposed change, “and the value of spirit licences will decrease much in consequence”.

Blow’s Belfast Bible – “It has been a subject of much controversy amongst bibliographers whether the first English Bible ever printed in Ireland was printed in Belfast or in Dublin,” commented the News Letter in September 1874.

“There is in the British Museum a folio edition of the English Scriptures printed by A Rhames, of Dublin, in 1714; but some have asserted that James Blow, of Belfast, printed and published a Bible prior to that date. Up till the present time, however, no trace has been found of any Belfast Bible of an earlier date than 1752 or 1753. No earlier edition is found in any public library in the United Kingdom, nor has any private collector been known to possess a copy; and Dr Madden, in his work on ‘Irish Periodical Literature’, when summing up the Belfast Bible controversy, states that ‘it may be concluded, with the strongest probability, that Blow printed no Bible prior to 1755’, and that the 1755 edition is extremely rare – so rare that no living person, so far as he could learn, had ever seen a copy of it.”

The News Letter added: “The question is now settled by the discovery of a Bible printed by James Blow, of Belfast, as early as 1702. This extremely rare book is in the possession of Mr C Aitchison, of Castle Place, and can be seen at his establishment.

“It is small... and is well printed, and bears the following imprint: ‘Belfast: Printed by and for James Blow; and for George Grierson, Printer to the King’s Most Excellent Majesty, at the King’s Arms and Two Bibles, in Essex Street, Dublin. 1702.’”

Died at his residence, in the Nineteenth Ward of the City of Pittsburgh – on the 7th day of May, 1874, Thomas Davison, Esq, JP. The notice, which was published in the Pittsburgh Presbyterian Banner, read: “He was born in County Down, Ireland, October 14th, 1794. He came to this country in the Fall of 1819 , settling within the bounds of Beulah Presbyterian Church, of which he became a member, and was elected a ruling elder, and served in that capacity for a number of years, the Reverend James Graham being at that time pastor.

“He removed to East Liberty in 1831, and some time afterwards had his membership transferred to the East Liberty Presbyterian Church, in which he remained up to the time of his death.

“He was a man of sterling integrity, discretion, coupled with good judgment, honoured by his fellow-citizens, being elected by them a Justice of the Peace, in which capacity he served for many years with credit to himself.

“He had a good education, and applied it to practical purposes. In all the relations of life he was exemplary good husband, a kind father, his example is worthy the imitation of those he has left behind, and who now mourn his loss.”

The News Letter added this note on Thomas Davison, Esq, JP – The above deceased gentleman was a native of Dromara, County Down, and was brother of Dr Davison, of that place.”

At Ballymacarrett - “A mill, formerly known as Owen O'Cork Mill, Ballymacarrett, and afterwards the property of Mr Steen, and which has been lying for a long time in disuse, has lately undergone a general overhaul, and been fitted up with new machinery and boilers.