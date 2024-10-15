Retro: ‘Satisfactory’ results from new Belfast power station (1924)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At a meeting of the executive committee of the Belfast and District Chamber of Trade, which was held during this week in 1924, an update on the Belfast Harbour Power Station was provided by Mr Johnstone Wright, the City Electrical Engineer, who addressed the meeting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beginning his address Mr Johnstone said that, prior to completion of the harbour power station, that it had been firm belief that “before many years Belfast would not regret having that station”. And this remained the case, a year after the station started generating electricity.

Mr Johnstone said: “After just over a year's running I am more convinced of that than ever. So far as efficient generation of electricity was concerned, the results at the harbour station are highly satisfactory and the site provides ample space to cope with the development in Belfast for practically all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To the lay mind the power station it seems to be the beginning and the end of everything, but to the electrical engineer it is only the source of the stream of energy.”

News Letter archives

He continued: “It is of little avail having a highly efficient power station unless you have an equally efficient transmission and distribution system.

“There is something spectacular about the power station, but little of that sort of thing about the network, and for that reason it's importance is liable to be overlooked.

“The first stop is to generate the current as cheaply as possible, and the second to get it to the consumer as cheaply as possible. Both problems were very acute in Belfast two years ago. No doubt many of you will have been inconvenienced at times during the past eighteen months owing to the laying of cables throughout some of the principal thorough-fares, but this had to be done if the electricity supply was to be developed and brought up to date.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad