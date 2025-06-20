Rocking with Thin Lizzy to dancing with Madonna - Slane Castle's decades of star-studded gigs remembered after Lord Henry Mount Charles passes

Madonna performing to Irish fans at Slane Castle, Co Meath, in 2004. Photo: Haydn West/PA

The man who revolutionised Ireland’s music scene for generations of eager fans, Slane Castle owner Lord Henry Mount Charles, has been described as the island’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll legend by an industry giant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over four decades, the rock fan aristocrat turned his home into a leading concert venue, turning its 18th century grounds into a mecca for music fanatics from all over the island.

Even as the Troubles raged and touring acts gave Ireland a swerve, he was able to secure household names to wow sell-out crowds who flocked to its bucolic Co Meath location for what was always the biggest day in the year’s music scene calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A history of Slane Castle shows reads like a who’s who of chart-toppers for any given decade, from Queen, David Bowie, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen in the 1980s, to REM, the Verve and Robbie Williams in the 1990s, to the 21st century likes of Eminem, Foo Fighters and Kings Of Leon.

Demonstrating its generational power, U2 were a support act in the very first year back in 1981, came back as conquering headliners in 1983, and returned for two back-to-back gigs in 2001 – while the most recent festival in 2023 saw Harry Styles headline, supported by Inhaler, the band fronted by Bono’s son.

Denis Desmond, owner of one of Ireland’s biggest concert promoters, hailed Lord Henry as a man who truly earned the title “rock ‘n’ roll icon” and who created an iconic global music venue.

“He was a visionary with an enormous sense of fun and a tremendous work ethic,” the industry giant remembered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Truly, we will not see his likes again and the world is a poorer place for his passing, but also a better and brighter place for his life. Ireland has lost a real rock ‘n’ roll legend.”

Slane Castle's grounds created a natural amphitheatre holding up to 80,000 people. Pic catherinecronin

Below, News Letter staff members give their fond memories of the festival – from rocking out to Thin Lizzy at its very first year in 1981, to dancing the night away to Madonna in 2004.

For Neil McKay, Slaine’s 1981 debut was “a big adventure for everyone - myself included”.

"Gigs of this magnitude were unheard of on this side of the Irish Sea - as was venturing across the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a few months after our A-levels a friend drove us down in his Mini, and it seemed like a very long trek to (and from) the site.

Lord Henry Mount Charles, who died this week aged 74, pictured beside the Phil Lynott statue in Dublin city centre in 2010. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Thin Lizzy were the headliners, but I suspect most people were there for U2, then the hottest young band of the moment.

Memories? It was a major surprise to everyone when U2 opened their set accompanied by a uilleann piper to play the title track of their then unreleased 'October' album.

And, sadly, Thin Lizzy had passed their peak - playing much of their set in daylight was a waste of what was probably a good light show.

Still, I can always say I was there.

Madonna performing to Irish fans at Slane Castle, Co Meath, Republic of Ireland in 2004. Pic: Haydyn West/PA

Gemma Murray

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Guns N' Roses played Slane Castle on May 16, 1992, not only was it my first introduction to a rock concert, Slane Castle and the heady nature of student life.

Only 16 at the time, I was only allowed to along with my older cousin 'looking after' me.

After getting a scheduled bus from Belfast, I joined a line of long haired student-types walking what seemed miles from the bus stop to Slane Castle grounds.

When we got into the grounds and getting as near the stage as possible - we were also very close to Lord Henry Mount Charles' home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And from where we stood, I could see a gathering of people on a raised platform where it appeared that family and friends of the owner were also enjoying the 'Use Your Illusion' tour.

I do remember a very late start to the gig, which was said to cause concern among organisers.

But it certainly did not affect the fans, especially when they played 'Knockin on Heavens door', 'Live and Let Die' and 'Attitude' soon after they started.

It later emerged that while the rest of the band was ready and at Slane Castle guitarist Axl Rose was still in the hotel room in Dublin 'resting'.

Pure rockn'roll

Paul Crowe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to 2004 I had only been to a few concerts/gigs in Belfast.

I managed to see Scissor Sisters and Sophie Ellis-Bextor when they were at their peaks.

But nothing could have prepared me for August that year when a group of us landed tickets to see Madonna at Slane.

An artist I never thought I'd see in the flesh, it was her first ever concert in Ireland and I was among over 62,000 fans during the only open-air performance of her sell-out Re-Invention Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an early start, a long coach drive and what felt like a walking tour of Ireland's country roads, we arrived at the castle.

The buzz in the air was electric - it felt like being at our very own Glastonbury, if for only one day!

What I remember most is the feeling of togetherness - not knowing these thousands of people, yet at the same time all of us feeling like one big family.

The particularly humid weather was a big talking point among the crowds - we've always loved talking about the weather and still do!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what struck me most at the time was the sheer scale of the event.

We may have been sat on wet grass after wading our way through a maze of people for hot food from a vendor - which was cold by the time you got back to your spot - but the atmosphere was thrilling.

We were perched on the hill, quite a bit away from the stage so the acts were fairly distant but that didn't matter.