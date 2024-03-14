Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The News Letter noted: “While in few churches a single bell may be found older than any of the bells of' St Columb’s Cathedral, Londonderry, yet, so far as can be ascertained, it is the oldest peal in Ireland.”

A number of inscriptions were to be restored on re-casting. They read as follows: Carolus Magnae Britanniae Rex Quinque Majores Campanas Deo Et Ecclesiae Dedicavit, 1633 (Charles, King of Great Britain, dedicated the five larger bells to God and the Church 1638).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carolo Secindo Magnnae Britanniae Rege Restituto Campanae Vi Militari Confracta Restitutae, 1671 (Charles II, King of Great Britain, having been restored and military despotism having been suppressed, the Bells were restored. 1671.

St Columb's Cathedral, Londonderry. (Photo: Laura McDermott)

Dies super dies Regis adjicies, annosque super annos usque generationem generationes, 1630 (Mayest thou add days unto the days of the King and years to his years, and generations to his generations for ever, 1630).

Another read, Fear God. Honour the King. Re-cast for Londonderry steeple, 1614.

The tenor bell had the following inscription: “The five larger bells were presented to the City of Londonderry by King Charles I in 1638; re-cast at the expense of the citizens of Londonderry in 1812 by John Rudhall, Gloucester.”

Another bell was inscribed: “This bell was cast at the expense of the citizens of Londonderry, 1671; re-cast by John Rudhall, 1812.”

Harry Crompson and Aubrey Fielding launch the Irish Walled Towns Day with a ring of the St Columb's Cathedral bells in 2009. Picture: National World archives

On another bell the following inscription could be read: “Gloria in excelsios Deo. This bell was re-cast by the liberality of the Honourable the Irish Society of London, AD 1865 by John Warner, William Anderson Rose, Governor.”