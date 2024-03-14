Scheme to re-cast and re-hang St Columb’s Cathedral bells (1928)
The News Letter noted: “While in few churches a single bell may be found older than any of the bells of' St Columb’s Cathedral, Londonderry, yet, so far as can be ascertained, it is the oldest peal in Ireland.”
A number of inscriptions were to be restored on re-casting. They read as follows: Carolus Magnae Britanniae Rex Quinque Majores Campanas Deo Et Ecclesiae Dedicavit, 1633 (Charles, King of Great Britain, dedicated the five larger bells to God and the Church 1638).
Carolo Secindo Magnnae Britanniae Rege Restituto Campanae Vi Militari Confracta Restitutae, 1671 (Charles II, King of Great Britain, having been restored and military despotism having been suppressed, the Bells were restored. 1671.
Dies super dies Regis adjicies, annosque super annos usque generationem generationes, 1630 (Mayest thou add days unto the days of the King and years to his years, and generations to his generations for ever, 1630).
Another read, Fear God. Honour the King. Re-cast for Londonderry steeple, 1614.
The tenor bell had the following inscription: “The five larger bells were presented to the City of Londonderry by King Charles I in 1638; re-cast at the expense of the citizens of Londonderry in 1812 by John Rudhall, Gloucester.”
Another bell was inscribed: “This bell was cast at the expense of the citizens of Londonderry, 1671; re-cast by John Rudhall, 1812.”
On another bell the following inscription could be read: “Gloria in excelsios Deo. This bell was re-cast by the liberality of the Honourable the Irish Society of London, AD 1865 by John Warner, William Anderson Rose, Governor.”
The News Letter added: “As the cathedral was not completed till 1633 the two bells which bore the date 1630 and 1614 respectively must have been the gift of the Honourable the Irish Society, who commenced building the cathedral in 1628. From 1613 the work was contemplated, and in that year they presented a silver gilt chalice and paten still in use in the cathedral. About fifty years ago they provided the chiming apparatus used at present, but now in need of renewal.”