Sir James Craig: ‘There is no border question to discuss’ (1923)
A guard of honour of the Special Constabulary was drawn up and inspected, and later a meeting was held in the Market House, where an address of welcome was presented and read by the Reverend J C Taylor, rector. Dr Fitzgerald presided at the meeting.
After thanking the people for their welcome Sir James said their enemies and those who threatened them would have to trample over his grave before they stole a yard of the territory that belonged to Northern Ireland.
He said: “There are people who have entered into 'treaties' and agreements and almost before the ink was dry they was so much waste paper.”
He added: “Personally, I have always taken the most serious view of any agreement whether verbal or written. Ulster has agreed to accept self-government. That is a solemn contract and I will adhere to the terms of that contract.
“There are rumours about; and there might be more rumours about further conferences, but I have never any objection to enter any conference, holding that not to go into conference is a sign of weakness.”
Sir James added: “I hold that Ulster has a good cause and her champions are prepared, when necessary, to meet round any table. I will not assent to any pressure whatever to appoint any person upon a board or commission.
“To do so will be to give away half our case, which is that there is no border question to discuss. The border was made for us and we are going to stick to it.”
He continued: “Some tune ago Lord Derby had been amongst us, and it will be interesting to us to know that he had been greatly impressed by the manner and bearing and services rendered by the ‘B’ Specials.
He concluded: “When the history of these times come to be written the Ulster Special Constabulary ought to get the place of honour in the first chapter.”