Sky-man manhandles his way back to earth (1963) da

American astronaut Gordon Cooper reported he was feeling fine after a dramatic, safe splashdown following his 22-orbit Mercury-Atlas 9 mission, reported the News Letter during this week in 1963.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 25th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read

The 36-year-old “baby” of American astronauts had the most difficult task of them all – to guide his spaceship in its descent right down to sea level, with the hope of the automatic control taking over.

The slightest error and Cooper could have burned up as he re-entered the earth’s atmosphere, noted the News Letter, but he coolly followed the instructions of a predecessor in space, Colonel John Glenn, and landed spot on target within sight of the recovery carrier Kearsarge.

It was the most dramatic reported re-entry of any spaceman, with radio listeners throughout the world listening and a New York television station calling on viewers to pray for him.

Circa 1968: US astronaut L Gordon Cooper at Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)Circa 1968: US astronaut L Gordon Cooper at Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Divers leapt into the water shortly after Faith Seven plunged into the Pacific and attached a flotation collar to the capsule, ready to hoist it aboard the Kearsarge after its 32 hours and 20 minutes hurtling through space. One diver fired a green flare to show Cooper was safe.

“Gordo”, as he was known to all his friends, signalled he could hear the swimmers outside attaching the gear to hoist Faith Seven aboard the carrier. With Naval formality, though he was an Air Force major, the astronaut asked permission of the captain of Kearsarge to come aboard.

Trouble first hit the otherwise perfect flight on the 18th orbit when Cooper reported his 05G warning light had come on – normally an indication the descent had begun – but there were yet four orbits to go.

Cooper – who was carrying as a mascot a tiny hammer test pilots traditionally consider necessary to smash warning lights because they distrusted them – then learned the faulty switch had upset the automatic control system. This meant he had to use manual control to position the capsule properly to fire the retro-rockets which were to slow him down for the descent. Cooper’s only comment on this was “Roger, no problem.”

UNDATED: This undated NASA handout shows astronaut Gordon Cooper in a spacesuit. Cooper died October 4, 2004 at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 77. One of the original Mercury Project astronauts, Cooper became the first man to spend 34 hours in space, as well as the first man to sleep in space. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)UNDATED: This undated NASA handout shows astronaut Gordon Cooper in a spacesuit. Cooper died October 4, 2004 at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 77. One of the original Mercury Project astronauts, Cooper became the first man to spend 34 hours in space, as well as the first man to sleep in space. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)
