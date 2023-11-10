Steamer is wrecked off the coast at Groomsport (1923)

After fighting its way through a raging sea in the teeth of a gale from Maryport, Cumberland, with a cargo of coal, the steamer Castleisland, belonging to Messrs John Kelly and Sons, coal merchants, Belfast, had been totally wrecked of Groomsport in the early hours of Friday, November 10, 1923, reported the News Letter a century ago.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fortunately, no lives were lost, but the crew of nine had a terrible experience before their rescue was effected by the Donaghadee lifeboat.

The News Letter detailed: “It appears that nearing the lough, shortly after six o’clock in the morning, the ill-fated vessel struck the treacherous South Briggs reef, which is submerged at high tide, and as a result of the impact she was very badly holed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Captain Owens, the skipper, and the crew worked desperately in their efforts to keep the ship afloat, but her decks were soon awash, and she gradually settled down. The impact came suddenly and unexpectedly that there was time to get out the distress signals, which were in the after-hold, and when the steamer was sinking the crew huddled together on the bridge, while the siren was blown to attract attention.”

Donaghadee harbour with lighthouse and lifeboat pictured in November 2009. Picture: News Letter archives/Brian Little

Mr Thomas Watterson, a fisherman, heard the siren, and on seeing the vessel, which was only about 700 yards off the coast, immediately raised the alarm. The local life-saving apparatus crew, under Mr W G Tanner, turned out, and the Bangor coastguards communicated with the Donaghadee lifeboat crew, who started for the scene within ten minutes receiving the alarm. In the meantime the Groomsport crew were very busy, and a lifeline was thrown towards the Castleisland, but it fell short, the rocket apparatus having a range of only 800 yards.

Water continued to pour into the doomed vessel which was holed at the bottom, until only her bows and the bridge were visible, and people shore were unable to relieve the distress of the crew. A great cheer went up when the lifeboat was sighted. It was manned by crew of [see photo to the right]: Coxswain, Andrew White; second Coxswain, D Davidson; G Dunwoodv, engineer; D Nelson, assistant engineer; J Bunting, H Nelson, B Bunting, J Campbell, J Nelson. Lieutenant Vaus, an inspector of the Royal Lifeboat Institution, who happened to be on a visit to Donaghadee was also aboard.

No time was lost in trying to alongside the wreck. Owing to the position the vessel and the heavy seas, however, a good deal of care and skill had to be exercised in manoeuvring the lifeboat, which “was tossed about like cork by the tempestuous seas”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A heavy wave carried away the Castleislands mast and portion of her bridge, and for time it seemed that the efforts rescue the crew would futile but “the lifeboat was splendidly handled, and eventually it was brought the lee side of the ship”, to which a rope was thrown as means of establishing definite contact.

A photograph which appeared in the News Letter a century ago when it reported on the sinking of the steamer Castleisland and the rescue of the crew by Donaghadee Lifeboat. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage