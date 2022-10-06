All of these photographs date from September 1982, so they are over 40 years old.
The first of our photographs shows Lord O’Neill, chairman of the Northern Ireland Regional Committee of the National Trust, pictured in September 1982 when he officially opened the new National Trust shop and information centre at Botanic Avenue in Belfast.
He is pictured with Mrs Dorothy Conway, the shop’s manageress. He told the News Letter: “What we want to do is to spread the good word about the what we [the Trust] do for the province.”
He described the new shop as a “brave venture”.
Another of our photographs shows Sammy Close from Forthriver Road, Belfast, strumming the unemployment blues and hoping to hit the right notes that would land him his first job in four years He is pictured outside Belfast City Hall in September 1982.
He was hoping to emulate the success of a Londonderry man named Michael McCarron whose sit-down protest at the Guildhall had got him a job.
Sammy told the News Letter: “I have tried everything else. I have applied for hundreds of jobs. I went to England and then to Dublin but there was nothing there. I did a bit of busking to get my fare back to Belfast.”
He added: “People have been great – they have come over and talked to me, and even though I’m not collecting for myself, they have stuffed money into my pocket."
And one of the photographs from the News Letter's sporting archive shows Jim McIlwaine (Carrickfergus) drives off at the fourth tee at Malone during the Ulster final of the Barton Shield in September 1982. Included are Michael Hoey and his brother Brian (Shandon Park).
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with News Letter readers, email [email protected].
1. 'Strumming the unemployment blues'
Sammy Close from Forthriver Road, Belfast, was strumming the unemployment blues and hoping to hit the right notes that would land him his first job in four years He is pictured outside Belfast City Hall in September 1982. He was hoping to emulate the success of a Londonderry man named Michael McCarron whose sit-down protest at the Guildhall had got him a job. Sammy told the News Letter: “I have tried everything else. I have applied for hundreds of jobs. I went to England and then to Dublin but there was nothing there. I did a bit of busking to get my fare back to Belfast.” He added: “People have been great – they have come over and talked to me, and even though I’m not collecting for myself, they have stuffed money into my pocket"
Photo: News Letter archives
2. Retired boilermakers pay visit to the shipyard
The Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Tommy Patton, pictured in September 1982, with Mr Norman Johnston of Tower Street, Newtownards Road, Belfast. They had worked together as boilermakers in the Belfast Shipyard for more than 40 years. Retired boilermakers had visited the shipyard and were entertained to lunch by the Steelworkers and Shop Stewards Social Committee. Pictures: News Letter archives
Photo: News Letter archives
3. 'Start Your Own Business Competition’
Pictured in September 1982 at the launching of the Bank of Ireland ‘Start Your Own Business Competition’ with a total prize fund of £30,000 are, from left, Mr N T Jones, assistant general manager, professor George Pogue, school of accounting and finance, Ulster Polytechnic, Sir Desmond Lorimer, chairman, Industrial Development Board, and Mr David Peel, business sector officer, Northern Ireland
Photo: News Letter archives
4. Ulster final of the Barton Shield at Malone GC
It's drive time for Jim: A tee-rific effort from Jim McIlwaine from Carrickfergus as he drives off in style at the fourth tee at Malone during the Ulster final of the Barton Shield in September 1982. Included in the three ball are Michael Hoey and his brother Brian (Shandon Park).
Photo: News Letter archives