‘Terrific battle’ rages on the island of Iwo Jima (1945)

During this week in 1945 the News Letter reported that a “terrific battle” was being waged on the island of Iwo Jima, some 700 miles from Tokyo, in the Pacific Ocean.

It was reported that 15,000 Japanese, who were garrisoned, on the island were fighting without hope of escape as US Marines pressed on in a major step towards an assault on Japan itself.

The Americans had already driven a third of the way inland to pierce the defences of the main airfield.

Admiral Chester W Nimitz had announced that marines who landed on Iwo Jima had established a beach-head along the south-east shore line extending from the volcano at the southern tip of the island 4,500 yards to the north. One of the two volcanoes had started minor eruptions of sulphurous steam.

Japanese resistance on the ground was stiffening at every yard, it was reported, but little aerial resistance had been encountered.

An American commentator broadcasting from Guam stated: “The barren, volcanic terraces on the island are covered with pillboxes and other defences. Even 70 days of continuous bombing has left most of them intact.

“Two hours after the landings, beach-heads of 500 yards in depth had been established, while the attackers had penetrated the airfield defences east of the airstrip. US casualties are officially described as moderate in the first advance.”

It was noted that the battle for the main airfield was likely to “prove difficult”.

“The airfields are the only main reason for this large-scale effort. Their possession will put Japan within medium-bomber range and enable Mariana-based Super Fortresses to operate over Tokyo with fighter escort,” reported the commentator.

Vice-Admiral Kelly Turner, commander of the amphibious forces, was directing the attack, while Lieutenant-General Holland M Smith is commanding the expeditionary troops.

Admiral William Halsey, Commander of the US Third Fleet, had declared during a surprise visit to Washington: “I don’t believe the Japanese Fleet will come out during the present Pacific operations. We shall have to dig them out. They must have very little left, and what they have is in none too good shape.”