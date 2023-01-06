Woolworths

Woolies was a household name, a one-stop-shop which sold everything from chocolate bars to toasters and televisions, Pyrex dishes to Ladybird clothes, aerobics DVDs to shoe polish, Chad Valley toys, pencils, pens, mops – and, I’m sure if you looked hard enough, kitchen sinks.

But the main reason everyone, both young and old, loved the cheap and cheerful chain was the Pick ‘n’ Mix sweet counter.

Known by some scoundrels as the ‘Pick ‘n’ Nick’, it had everything from white mice, to flying saucers and strawberry laces, and was watched over by pacing sales assistants , wearing nylon tabards, American tan tights and eagle eyes.

In my day, Woolies was less of a shop and more of a meeting place for excitable teenage girls to gabble and flick through magazines and Top 10 singles, arguing over who was the best looking member of A-ha (Morton Harket, obviously).