THROUGH THE ARCHIVES: Church of Ireland Synod discusses creation of new Ulster bishopric

Synod Hall and its bridge, Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin. Picture: Stephen Sweeney

The General Synod of the Church of Ireland had resumed its deliberation the previous day in the Synod Hall, Christchurch Place in Dublin, reported the News Letter on this day in 1926.

The Primate, the Most Reverend Dr D’Arcy, presided at the meeting during which there was what was described as an interesting discussion on whether the decision should be taken to split Diocese of Down and Connor and Dromore into two separate bishoprics.

The synod heard that had been strong views given before that day in favour of splitting the united diocese.

A tentative proposal was submitted to the effect that the two Sees should have a stipend of at least £1,500 per annum with a house. It was agreed that the cost of the establishment of the two Sees should be carried by the Church as a whole since the Church in Northern Ireland had “vast financial” dealings already in existence.

It was also mentioned that the General Synod had to decide “whether it would, for the sake of the larger good, allocate a sufficient sum” to carry out the scheme.

It was highlighted that the provision of the £1,500 per annum would involve the finding of a capital sum of £37,000 at four per cent, of which £6,230 was already available from the Episcopal stipend fund already existing.

After much discussion it was agreed that a Bill should be brought before the General Synod of 1930.