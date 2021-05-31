THROUGH THE ARCHIVES: Installation of new minister at Trinity Church, Bangor

The Presbytery of Ards had met in Trinity Presbyterian Church in Bangor during this week in 1928 to install the Reverend David Dowling, MA, recently of First Armagh Presbyterian Church, as assistant and successor to the Reverend R J Morrell, who had retired from the active duties of the ministry after 40 years’ service.

There was a large congregation at the service, over which the Reverend Hugh Kirker, MA, Moderator of the Presbytery, presided.

The sermon was preached by the Reverend David Park, MA, Carrowdore, and the Rule of Faith was read by the clerk, the Reverend T Patterson, BA.

The installation ceremony followed, the prayers offered by the Reverend Samuel Lindsay, BA, Belfast, and the Reverend R J Morrell.

The charge to the newly-installed minister and the congregation was delivered by the Reverend W Marshall, BA, Ballygrainey, and at the close Mr Dowling was individually welcomed by members of his new charge.

The Session and Committee of Trinity Church subsequently entertained the members of the Presbytery and other visitors to a luncheon in the lecture hall, under the presidency of the Reveren R J Morrell.

The chairman, in proposing the sentiment of “The Governor of Northern Ireland and Prosperity to the whole of Ireland”, remarked that they were not a provincial Church, and had kindly feeling towards their brethren “in the South, East, and West”.

The chairman also led tributes to the new minister. He said that since he had known Mr Dowling that the impression that he had made on his was “most favourable”.

He said: “On behalf of myself and members of Trinity Church may I extend a most cordial welcome to the new minister and wish him the utmost success in his sphere of labour.”

Mr Dowling, who had an enthusiastic greeting, said that he desired to thank them all for the kind reception that they had given him.

He said he was particularly grateful for “the very warm and altogether too flattering” tributes that had been paid to him.

“It is about twelve years since I was ordained to the ministry in the ecclesiastical capital, the ancient City of Armagh, and I can testify to the fact that there was no more loyal congregation in the General Assembly than First Armagh.”