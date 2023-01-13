Some of the Tudor Crisps range

Pickled Onion were so piquant they would make your eyes water and your tastebuds zing at the very thought of ripping open a packet.

Many of us will remember the iconic 1970s TV ads which featured a Geordie paper boy who bribed a fellow paper boy with a ‘canny bag of crisps’ to deliver some of his newspapers.

For a packet of Tudor, the pal would ‘climb a mountain’ – or as it turned out a tall tower block.

In the 1980s, the ads gave cult status to their star, Allen Mechen, who played the adult paperboy who returned as an apparently successful and wealthy man, driving a Rolls-Royce car and eating a bag of Tudor Crisps. The twist in the tale was when he donned a chauffeur's cap in the finale.

In 2003, after nearly 60 years in existence, it was crunch time for the Tudor brand, which was phased out when new owners Walkers decided to focus on its own crisp range.