A child visiting Santa in Hoxton is unhappy despite her new teddy bear. (Photo by Parker/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

The whole week had been leading up to the visit and I was beside myself with excitement.

Santa (or ‘Santy’ as he was known where I grew up) was ensconced in the toy department of a well-known shop in the town.

He looked like Santa should look – a jolly fat man with a red suit, billowing white beard, glasses and rosy cheeks.

I recall approaching him, my little legs shaking, thinking this was the man who, after watching my behaviour all year round, would break into my house via the chimney on Christmas Eve and would either leave me a Tiny Tears doll or a lump of coal.

When he asked what I wanted for Christmas, I literally couldn’t speak I was so overcome with emotion and awe. It was like being in the presence of a higher power (rather than Jim who usually worked the tills and was getting a few bob extra for sweltering in the red suit all day).