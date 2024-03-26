Watch: 14 photographs from the Ballyclare Horse Fair in May 2002
Who doesn’t enjoy flicking through old nostalgic photographs?
Here we have 14 photographs from the Ballyclare Horse Fair in May 2002 which were taken for Farming Life by photographer Kevin McAuley.
Have a look and see who you can spot in the photographs.
Indeed, if you have any old photographs that you would like us to turn into an online video get in touch – email [email protected].
