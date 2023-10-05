Watch: Nostalgic old film captures lace making in Fermanagh in 1964
The notes to this clip read: “Charles Witherspoon visits Mrs Annie Ward at Carrickawick in Fermanagh to learn about lace-making. Beautiful film of Mrs Ward at her craft by an open fire but unfortunately we don’t get to hear her story. Charlie interviews John Lees in Enniskillen who runs a shop that sells the lace. He laments the lack of interest of younger folk in learning the skill.”
This clip is somewhat poignant for me personally. My great-grandmother, a lady named Roseanne Ruske (nee Peel) was also a lacemaker from Fermanagh, as were her two sisters too.
No doubt it was a skill that had travelled from England like their father John, my great-great grandfather.
Back in the 1970s and 80s I recall there was always lace on the table at my granny's house down in Lisnaskea.
Do you recall the bygone days of lacemaking in Northern Ireland? Do you have any old films from bygone? We would love to see them. Get in touch via [email protected].
