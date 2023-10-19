News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters

Watch: Old film captures a ploughing match at Listooder from 1965

We are delighted to be able to share another old clip from our friends at Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This week's clip features ploughing in Co Down from 1965 and courtesy of UTV © ITV.

The notes to this clip read: “A horse-ploughing match at Listooder, near Crossgar. The beautiful shire horses in all their finery pull a manual plough. They’re up against a tractor in this competition. The tractor isn’t going as well or is nearly as graceful.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Do you recall any ploughing matches from bygone days? Do you have any old films from bygone days? We would love to see them. Get in touch via [email protected].

See more films at www.digitalfilmarchive.net.

Twitter@NIScreen

Facebook – @northernirelandscreen

Instagram – @northernirelandscreen

#DigitalFilmArchive #NorthernIrelandScreen

Related topics:ITVTwitter