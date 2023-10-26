In this programme we find Michael Duffy strolling through the countryside, meeting local people and hearing their stories. His aim, to see the “countryside through the eyes of the people who live the Ulster way”. This part of the tour of the Ulster Way takes a closer look at the land of Roe, bog and Sperrin Mountains.

He starts this clip by saying: “We all know about the crock of gold at the bottom of the rainbow, I for one don't believe it. A much more creditable way of searching for gold in these parts, it seems to me, is to catch a leprechaun and get him to tell you where the gold is. You tie him to a reed, for isn't always in bog land that you find the gold, by the beard. The trouble is he usually escapes when you are away to fetch your spade.”