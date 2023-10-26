All Sections
Watch: The Ulster Way - Roe, Bog and Sperrin (1985)

We have another wonderful clip from from our friends at Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
This clip is from The Ulster Way, which was part of ITV's travelogue series, About Britain from 1985 and courtesy of UTV © ITV.

In this programme we find Michael Duffy strolling through the countryside, meeting local people and hearing their stories. His aim, to see the “countryside through the eyes of the people who live the Ulster way”. This part of the tour of the Ulster Way takes a closer look at the land of Roe, bog and Sperrin Mountains.

He starts this clip by saying: “We all know about the crock of gold at the bottom of the rainbow, I for one don't believe it. A much more creditable way of searching for gold in these parts, it seems to me, is to catch a leprechaun and get him to tell you where the gold is. You tie him to a reed, for isn't always in bog land that you find the gold, by the beard. The trouble is he usually escapes when you are away to fetch your spade.”

Michael Duffy is pictured presenting The Ulster Way - Roe, Bog and Sperrin from 1985. Picture: Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film ArchiveMichael Duffy is pictured presenting The Ulster Way - Roe, Bog and Sperrin from 1985. Picture: Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive
Michael Duffy is pictured presenting The Ulster Way - Roe, Bog and Sperrin from 1985. Picture: Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive

The full piece can be viewed at https://digitalfilmarchive.net/media/the-ulster-way-roe-bog-and-2699.

See more films at www.digitalfilmarchive.net.

