WATCH: Vintage footage shows North West 200 riders racing along Portstewart Prom
The social media page Visit Portstewart posted the incredible video of the world famous race on their Facebook page.
The footage features a four minute commentary along with fantastic shots of the paddock and start/finish line which was on the Portmore Road.
The race featured three classes – 250cc, 350cc and 500cc – with all riders setting off en masse with a one minute interval between each group.
Showing footage of the ‘Millburn hairpin’ in Coleraine, the film also shows riders coming around ‘Henry’s Corner’ on the Prom in Portstewart and racing right along the length of the seafront.
An interesting fact mentioned in the commentary is that the average speed of the racing in 1958 was...98mph!
By contrast, in 2024, the average speeds of race winners was more than 120mph.
