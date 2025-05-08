Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fascinating footage has been shared of the 1958 North West 200 race which shows the riders racing along Portstewart Prom!

The social media page Visit Portstewart posted the incredible video of the world famous race on their Facebook page.

The footage features a four minute commentary along with fantastic shots of the paddock and start/finish line which was on the Portmore Road.

The race featured three classes – 250cc, 350cc and 500cc – with all riders setting off en masse with a one minute interval between each group.

A still from the vintage footage of the 1958 North West 200 which was posted by the social media site Visit Portstewart, showing the race coming down onto Portstewart Prom. CREDIT VISIT PORTSTEWART

Showing footage of the ‘Millburn hairpin’ in Coleraine, the film also shows riders coming around ‘Henry’s Corner’ on the Prom in Portstewart and racing right along the length of the seafront.

An interesting fact mentioned in the commentary is that the average speed of the racing in 1958 was...98mph!

By contrast, in 2024, the average speeds of race winners was more than 120mph.