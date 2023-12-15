Would it even be Christmas without at least one bottle of Shloer gracing the dinner table? No, it would not!

Shloer (pronounced either ‘Schlurrr’ or ‘Shlore’ depending on where you are from) has been a mainstay of Christmas festivities for as long as many of us can remember.

The iconic grape juice was, for many, reserved for Christmas, when you could buy a bottle of pink, red, or white – just like wine, but without the alcohol.

It was a special Christmas treat for children, who savoured the stuff like it was Dom Perignon. Instead of being poured into beakers, like the usual orange squash or Ribena, it may have been served in wine flutes, or at least, the ‘good glasses’, which added to its cachet.

In the run up to the big day, mothers would scour the shops in search of the cheapest Shloer offers, then hide the precious elixir, alongside the big tins of Roses and Quality Street. Should a snooping youngster happen upon the hidden booty and be tempted into taking just a sip, there were stern warnings that ‘Santa wouldn’t come!’.