Ronan Hale made his debut for Northern Ireland in the 1-0 friendly success against Iceland

Ronan Hale hopes he did enough on his Northern Ireland debut to stay in the squad for the World Cup qualifying campaign but knows his club situation will be key to his chances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ross County striker made his long-awaited debut in Tuesday’s 1-0 friendly win over Iceland following his switch from the Republic of Ireland.

He was within a whisker of marking the occasion with a goal as he struck the crossbar late in the first half, then rounded the goalkeeper in the second half but had to settle for a cross after taking the ball too wide to shoot himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first chance, I think I hit it too well,” Hale said. “Obviously if you trickle it in it might go under the keeper or whatever. Then the second one, I’ve just tried to take it around him and the touch isn’t there.

“I would be annoyed at myself if I wasn’t in for those chances. It’s one that I can build on and hopefully take into the group stage.”

Hale has been in both of Michael O’Neill’s squads this year but has had to remain patient waiting for his chance to impress. The major question mark remaining in O’Neill’s squad ahead of the qualifiers is who starts as the central striker.

“I’ve done what I can but then again it’s all down to club level as well,” the 26-year-old said. “I need to be performing every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously there’s a tough pool of strikers there that are all competing for that number in the squad. It’s an exciting one but it’s one we’re all looking forward to.”

Hale had a frustrating start to the match as Northern Ireland struggled to retain possession, but after Isaac Price’s 36th-minute goal the opportunities began to come before a red card for Brodie Spencer in the second half changed the game again.

O’Neill said he felt Hale had handled the situation well.

“I thought the first part of the game was tricky for him, but he grew into the game,” O’Neill said.

“Certainly he had some good passages of link-up, he had a nice little chance where he nicked one off the goalkeeper and he was a little bit unlucky. I thought he showed up well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always difficult for the striker in the early part of the game if the team’s not playing particularly well. But I was pleased for him. I think he showed up well and he obviously has given himself a chance going forward.”

Thirteen months ago, Hale was at Windsor Park lifting the Irish Cup with Cliftonville before his move to Scotland. He scored 18 goals in 42 games for Ross County but it was not enough to save them from relegation, prompting links with a move again this summer.